Senator Marsha Blackburn Criticizes Joe Biden Administration’s Weak Leadership In Afghanistan

Washington, D.C. – On Fox News, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) criticized the Joe Biden Administration’s weak leadership in Afghanistan.

Women Are Suffering Under Taliban Rule: “It is heartbreaking to me. I’ve been on the ground in Afghanistan, and I have talked with women that are there.”

“Of course, we know the State Department had put a lot of effort into making life better for women in Afghanistan as have many of us in Congress.”

“Women are already being raped. They’re being forced into marriages with Taliban fighters. They’re being pulled from their villages. We know that women are not allowed to go to school or have businesses. ”

“There have been pictures of the Taliban going in and painting over the pictures of women at salons and women who have served in government or worked at the U.S. embassy. They are very vulnerable, and I am hopeful that we get them out.”

Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Are Weak Leaders

“This did not have to be this way. There was a plan that President Donald Trump and Secretary Pompeo had in place. It was conditions-based; it was based on threat assessments. Joe Biden decided he was going to ignore the advice of the military, and he was going to do this his way.”

“This is a disaster. He has proven he is a weak leader, and Kamala Harris is proving she is a weak leader because there is no support for the Afghani people who have risked their lives.”

Joe Biden Doesn’t Have A Plan

“[Biden] needs to have a plan for how we are going to provide safe passage, and then he needs to have a plan for how we are going to protect the Homeland. We are coming up on a very significant anniversary…And dates of significance are important to the Taliban, to Al-Qaeda, and to these extremist groups, as they feel they are executing a jihad.”

“We want this country safe. We want our citizens safe. We are praying for safe passage…God bless our troops that once again are standing up to do what appears to be an impossible job.”

