This Week at APSU: Austin Peay State University Students moving in, APEX weekend starts Friday

Clarksville, TN – As Austin Peay State University (APSU) students continue to move in for the fall semester, the Clarksville campus is getting busier. Starting Friday, campus will be abuzz with students celebrating APEX weekend.

APEX is short for Austin Peay Experience, and the weekend is filled with fun – and free! – events to acclimate new students to campus and to celebrate a new year at Austin Peay State University.

This year’s events, which are open to all students, include:

Friday

Freshman Convocation – APSU President Mike Licari speaks to the freshman class at noon at the Dunn Center.

– APSU President Mike Licari speaks to the freshman class at noon at the Dunn Center. Campus Resource Fair 3:00pm-4:30pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza.

3:00pm-4:30pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza. Greek Fest & Ice Cream Social – Join the fraternity and sorority community for ice cream, giveaways and yard games 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Quad.

– Join the fraternity and sorority community for ice cream, giveaways and yard games 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Quad. “Glowchella” Paint/Dance Party – A music festival-themed interactive dance party featuring glow accessories from 8:00pm-11:00pm at the intramural field.

Saturday

“Govs Garage” Car Show and Meet-up – Students, APSU employees, and community members will show off their vehicles from 1:00pm-3:00pm behind the Foy Recreation and Fitness Center. This event is open to the public.

– Students, APSU employees, and community members will show off their vehicles from 1:00pm-3:00pm behind the Foy Recreation and Fitness Center. This event is open to the public. First-Generation College Student Celebration 4:00pm-5:00pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom.

4:00pm-5:00pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom. SLE Monocle Madness Carnival – An old-fashioned carnival 6:30pm-10:00pm behind the library includes food, games, and rides to welcome APSU students, faculty, and staff to the start

– An old-fashioned carnival 6:30pm-10:00pm behind the library includes food, games, and rides to welcome APSU students, faculty, and staff to the start of another school year.

Sunday

AWAKE – Interdenominational Worship Service from 10:00am-noon at the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

from 10:00am-noon at the Morgan University Center Ballroom. 8 th Annual Gov Run – Participants are caked in color during this 3:00pm color run at the intramural field on campus. The run includes crowds of cheering students and an excess of color – sprays of red and yellow water and clouds of orange and green powder.

– Participants are caked in color during this 3:00pm color run at the intramural field on campus. The run includes crowds of cheering students and an excess of color – sprays of red and yellow water and clouds of orange and green powder. Housing Welcome Back Bash at 5:00pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza.

at 5:00pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza. Movie on the Lawn – Brace yourself and keep quiet for “A Quiet Place 2” at 7:30pm at the Browning Lawn, recently named the Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle.

The first day of the fall semester is Monday, August 23rd!

For the complete list of welcome back events following APEX weekend, visit https://www.apsu.edu/student-life/apexwelcomeback/welcome-back-schedule.php.

Sections

Topics