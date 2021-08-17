Manna Café Ministries reschedules Clay Shoot Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe? Ministries’ annual “Shoot Down Hunger” Clay Shoot Tournament that was going to be held on September 11th, 2021 has been rescheduled for March 19th, 2022.

The event will take place at Cross Creek Clays.

Rescheduling the event will allow for a larger crowd post-hunting season. Please stay tuned to our social media for future events and updates.

Cross Creek Clays is located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN 37142.

For more information visit www.MannaCafeMinistries.com

Thank you for your understanding and support.

We look forward to seeing you out on the course in March!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a Nonprofit organization seeking to feed the hungry and help restore lives in the community. We are able to provide our services by fundraisers like

this one to help support our ministry; so don’t miss out!

