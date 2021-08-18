Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari asks for community input with new survey on APSU’s future

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Mike Licari is inviting the community to help shape the 94-year-old institution’s future by sharing their thoughts on APSU through a brief survey.

The community responses to this 10-question survey will help guide University administrators over the next few months as they reevaluate Austin Peay State University’s mission, vision, and strategic plan.

“What I care about most is student success, and to really focus on student success, it’s time to do some planning,” Licari said. “It’s been a while since the university has taken the time to step back, identify priorities and commit to working on a focused set of goals.”

Earlier this year, the University formed a strategic planning committee with the intention of reexamining Austin Peay State University’s current trajectory. As part of the process, the committee is seeking input from several different community and University stakeholders. The plan is to present a final draft of APSU’s new vision, mission, and strategic plan to the Board of Trustees next year.

“This fall, we’ll begin planning on the institutional level, which will give us an opportunity to chart a course for the university for the next five years or so,” Licari said. “Our 100th anniversary is in 2027, so I’d like to use this year to develop a strategic plan that will get us there in a way so that the university is strong and vibrant as we celebrate our centennial.”

The survey will close on August 31st, so community members are asked to take a few moments to answer the 10 questions.

Sections

Topics