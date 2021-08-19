Austin Peay State University offering free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Foy Center today

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting an open vaccine clinic from 1:00pm-3:00pm today, August 19th, 2921 in the Foy Recreation & Fitness Center on campus.

The clinic is open to anyone who wants a Moderna COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine or a booster shot (currently available only to immunocompromised people).

The vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19 Coronavirus and the highly transmissible Delta variant.

If you haven’t received your vaccine, please consider visiting the free clinic today.

The Foy Fitness and Recreation Center is located on the campus of Austin Peay State University at 451 Marion Street, Clarksville Tennessee.

