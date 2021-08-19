Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify suspect using Stolen Identification to Fraudulently Cash Checks

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to identify a (White / Female) Suspect who has been using stolen identification to fraudulently cash checks at different locations in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Feinberg 931.648.0656, ext. 5156. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

