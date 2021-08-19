Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify suspect using Stolen Identification to Fraudulently Cash Checks

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to identify a (White / Female) Suspect who has been using stolen identification to fraudulently cash checks at different locations in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Feinberg 931.648.0656, ext. 5156. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Clarksville Police ask the public's help in identifying the women in this photo for using Stolen Identification to Fraudulently Cash Checks.

Additional Photos

