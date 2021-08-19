Pigeon Forge celebrates 60th Year As Vacation Destination

Pigeon Forge, TN – If you’re like most Americans, you’re eager to get out of the house and out into the world. In fact, according to a recent Harris Poll, 77 percent said they plan to take a trip this year.

For more than 10 million people annually, a great place to visit is Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, now celebrating 60 years as the top family-friendly vacation destination in the Great Smoky Mountains with new attractions.

What To See In Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The Island at Pigeon Forge unleashes SkyFly: Soar America, an indoor flying adventure that takes passengers high above Alaska’s glaciers, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains, and a dozen more of the nation’s most beautiful natural wonders and iconic landmarks. Moving seats combined with sounds, scents, and mists are part of the picturesque journey.

, features 18-holes brought to life by 30-foot-tall recreations of some of the most popular and nostalgic toys from the past and present, each becoming a favorite photo op. A toy store and laser maze complete the experience. Another first in the world is the new Power Coaster at Rowdy Bear Mountain . The two-seat throttle-powered coaster karts travel an approximately 2,000-foot-long track that features thrilling S-turns.

. The two-seat throttle-powered coaster karts travel an approximately 2,000-foot-long track that features thrilling S-turns. Camp Margaritaville RV Resort offers three distinctly different ways to kick back and relax combined with a unique “five o’clock somewhere” attitude. The 37-acre property includes nearly 180 RV sites along with upscale bath and laundry facilities. The centerpiece is a 79-room lodge featuring a restaurant, bar, camp store, putting green, and pool. It’s conveniently close to the Pigeon Forge Parkway but elevated, providing guests with spectacular mountain views.

The Mountain Mile adds two new food- and entertainment-focused venues. Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown, a 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center with a 300-seat restaurant featuring Fieri’s signature cuisine, a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley, over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games, and more. The Listening Room will serve live music alongside a full menu of American cuisine. Like its Nashville sister property, the 10,000-square-foot venue features songwriters and vocalists on an expansive stage, plus indoor and outdoor dining. Other new tenants include BAAK Boutique, J&P Cycles, REI Co-op, Royal Bee, Azul Cantina, Cinnaholic, Cream & Sugar, and Currahee Vineyard & Winery. Weather permitting, guests can catch a free Friday evening Movie on the Lawn.

36th season continues with the new Harmonies of the Heart and A Brighter Day live shows and the Summer Celebration festival. Pigeon Forge visitors can take advantage of a 600-foot-long covered pedestrian bridge connecting the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, a city-owned events center, to the new Mountain Lot and 2,148 free parking spaces. The walkway is just blocks from the city’s new Mass Transit headquarters in Patriot Park. Pigeon Forge Mass Transit’s trolleys operate year-round with one-day passes available for convenient, hassle-free transportation along the city’s six-mile Parkway.

As Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey puts it, “Our top-notch variety of attractions and close proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park has endeared Pigeon Forge to multiple generations of families. We take great pride in the 60 years of cherished memories made in our city and look forward to many more.”

For further information, including safety measures, you can visit www.MyPigeonForge.com or call 800.251.9100.

