Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at Ninth Street, Shearor Street
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, August 20th, 2021, at approximately 11:02pm, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Ninth Street and Shearor Street.
Upon arrival, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Tennova Healthcare, and one of the victims was later pronounced deceased.
Clarksville Police detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are still actively investigating the shooting.
CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead CPD detective Andrea Martin 931.648.0656 ext. 5224. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
