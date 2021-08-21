Nashville Sounds rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds got three doubles from David Dahl and outhit the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough. They never led in a 4-3 loss at AutoZone Park, falling to 2-9 on their 12-game road trip.

Dahl’s first double came in the second inning after Nolan Gorman had homered in the first against Colin Rea. Dahl led off with a two-bagger, and Christian Kelley delivered a two-out single to tie it, 1-1. After the Redbirds added two more in the third against Rea, Dahl doubled to the left-field corner in the fourth and scored on a double by Dustin Peterson to cut it to 3-2.

Memphis answered in the bottom half off Rea (0-2) to go ahead, 4-2, and the Redbirds never scored again.

Blaine Hardy, Connor Sadzeck, and Justin Topa combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief. Down a pair of runs in the ninth, the Sounds fought back. Keston Hiura walked and scored from first on Dahl’s third double to make it 4-3.

Then Peterson walked and Brice Turang reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs, but Redbirds reliever Kodi Whitley got out of the jam to finish the game. Jake Woodford (1-3) recorded the win.

The six-game series and 12-game trip conclude Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm CT. The starter for the Sounds (51-44) is yet to be announced. Left-hander Connor Thomas (5-2, 3.39) is scheduled to start for Memphis (45-50).

Post-Game Notes

David Dahl became the first Sound this season to hit three doubles in a game…a Sound had hit two doubles in a game 11 times…the single-game franchise record is four (Tim Laker, 8/30/98 vs. New Orleans).

Five of the Sounds’ nine losses on their road trip have been by one run…they are 17-16 in one-run games.

Dustin Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double and walk and has 6 RBIs in the series…he is hitting .339 (20-for-59) in August.

Box Score

Nashville 3, Memphis 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 10 0 Memphis 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 X 4 9 0

