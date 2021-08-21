|
Nashville Sounds rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Memphis Redbirds
Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds got three doubles from David Dahl and outhit the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough. They never led in a 4-3 loss at AutoZone Park, falling to 2-9 on their 12-game road trip.
Dahl’s first double came in the second inning after Nolan Gorman had homered in the first against Colin Rea. Dahl led off with a two-bagger, and Christian Kelley delivered a two-out single to tie it, 1-1. After the Redbirds added two more in the third against Rea, Dahl doubled to the left-field corner in the fourth and scored on a double by Dustin Peterson to cut it to 3-2.
Memphis answered in the bottom half off Rea (0-2) to go ahead, 4-2, and the Redbirds never scored again.
Blaine Hardy, Connor Sadzeck, and Justin Topa combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief. Down a pair of runs in the ninth, the Sounds fought back. Keston Hiura walked and scored from first on Dahl’s third double to make it 4-3.
Then Peterson walked and Brice Turang reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs, but Redbirds reliever Kodi Whitley got out of the jam to finish the game. Jake Woodford (1-3) recorded the win.
The six-game series and 12-game trip conclude Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm CT. The starter for the Sounds (51-44) is yet to be announced. Left-hander Connor Thomas (5-2, 3.39) is scheduled to start for Memphis (45-50).
