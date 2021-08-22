|
U.S. Representative Mark Green to Host Clarksville Veterans Town Hall
Clarksville, TN – U.S. Representative Mark Green will host a Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Clarksville.
Representative Green said, “It’s an honor to be able to host another Veterans Town Hall in Clarksville, a community full of our nation’s heroes. Having gone to Afghanistan and Iraq alongside many of them, I understand firsthand the challenges our veterans face, and it’s my honor and duty to fight for them in Washington as they fought for us. It’s crucial that our veterans know their voice is heard. Each time I speak with them, I’m reminded of the reasons I came to Washington.”
This event is open to the public and will be focused on veterans and hearing their questions and concerns.
Event Information
