U.S. Representative Mark Green to Host Clarksville Veterans Town Hall

Clarksville, TN – U.S. Representative Mark Green will host a Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Clarksville.

Representative Green said, “It’s an honor to be able to host another Veterans Town Hall in Clarksville, a community full of our nation’s heroes. Having gone to Afghanistan and Iraq alongside many of them, I understand firsthand the challenges our veterans face, and it’s my honor and duty to fight for them in Washington as they fought for us. It’s crucial that our veterans know their voice is heard. Each time I speak with them, I’m reminded of the reasons I came to Washington.”

This event is open to the public and will be focused on veterans and hearing their questions and concerns.

Event Information



What: Veterans Town Hall

Who: Rep. Mark Green

When: Thursday, August 26th from 4:00pm–5:00pm CT

*Doors Open at 3:45pm and close at 5:30pm CT

Where: William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201, Clarksville, TN 37040

As a graduate of West Point and a former Special Operations flight surgeon, Mark Green has introduced several pieces of legislation to help veterans and their families, including the Protecting Gold Star Spouses Act, the Spiritual Readiness Amendment to FY2020’s NDAA, and an amendment improving military barracks to FY2022’s NDAA.

Additionally, Representative Green proudly co-sponsored the Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act, Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, and has led the bipartisan fight in Congress to protect K2 veterans with the K2 Veterans Toxic Exposure Accountability Act.

