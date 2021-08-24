American Red Cross releases update to Tennessee Flood Response

Waverly, TN – American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee and the nation are on the ground in Hickman County, Humphreys County, and Dickson County assisting survivors of the historic flooding on Saturday, August 21st, 2021.

The area received up to 17 inches of rain in 12 hours and is being called the deadliest flooding event in Tennessee history. At press time, 16 people were confirmed dead, and more than 20 are missing in the area.

Red Cross is providing sheltering assistance with our local partners and is out in the areas affected providing shelter, relief items, and comfort for people impacted by floods. On August 22nd, 93 residents stayed in shelters.

“The need is great here in Middle Tennessee,” said David Buchanan, logistics manager with the Red Cross. “I have been to many disasters, and this is one of the worst I have seen. We have people who have lost everything they worked their whole lives for. We have people here who watched as their family members were swept away in floodwaters. This community is hurting. We are here to try to help.”

Disaster Recovery Updates August 23rd

Red Cross volunteers continue to reach out to access areas affected to provide support to citizens. Many roadways are unpassable still, but our disaster volunteers will continue to seek communities that need assistance as it is safe to do so. If you know of someone in need of assistance, please contact us at 1.800.RED CROSS.

Red Cross continues working with our shelter partners, feeding and supplying a safe place for residents to sleep that have had their homes were damaged or destroyed.

Red Cross is working closely with local officials, community partners, and Emergency Management Agencies to assess community needs.

Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles continue to work their way through affected neighborhoods surveying damage and have recovery items available for residents.

Red Cross is working with the Health Department to provide nursing support for the community’s health needs.

Disaster Mental Health volunteers are on site providing assistance to anyone in need of help.

Red Cross is working at the Reunification Center at McEwen High School, and have staff on hand to support condolence care.

All services of the American Red Cross are being provided with strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure safety for clients, staff and volunteer workforce. This includes a mask mandate regardless of vaccine status.

Shelter locations:

YMCA Dickson County

225 Henslee Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

Fairfield Church of Christ

1860 TN-100

Centerville, TN 37033

Waverly First Baptist Church

300 E. Main Street

Waverly, TN 37185

Reunification Center Location:

McEwen High School

335 Melrose Street

McEwen, TN 37101

Safe and Well

The American Red Cross also offers the Safe and Well website which is a secure and more private option than the “I’m Safe” feature on the Emergency App. It allows people to list their own status and allows friends and family to search for messages from their loved ones.

The Safe and Well website is a free public reunification tool that allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. The site is always available and open to the public and available in Spanish. Registrations and searches can be done directly on the website.

English– safeandwell.org

Registrations can also be completed by texting SAFE to 78876. Messages exist in both Spanish and English. To speak with someone at the American Red Cross concerning a missing friend or relative, please contact 1.800 Red Cross.

Safety Tips

Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help.

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1.800.985.5990.

Be cautious when cleaning up your home and wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and boots.

Throw out items that absorb water and can’t be disinfected, and dispose of all food, drinks, and medications.

Emergency App:

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.

If you are interested in learning about volunteering with the?Red Cross, or to make a financial donation,?check out RedCross.org/Tennessee or call 1-800-Red?Cross.

Visit redcross.org/flood for full flood safety information.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.

