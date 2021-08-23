Clarksville Police Department investigates death of Danny Bushaw

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, August 22nd, 2021 at approximately 7:41am Officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a deceased person at 2424 Whitfield Road Apt. 25.

They found Mr. Danny Bushaw (White / Male) 34 years old decease.

CPD is looking to talk to anyone that may have had contact with Mr. Bushaw within the last 5 to 6 days.

Clarksville Police are looking into the death of Danny Bushaw.

Anyone with information or who had contact with Mr. Bushaw is asked to contact Clarksville Police detective Kilby 931.648.0656 ext. 5651.

You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


