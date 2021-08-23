Clarksville Police Department releases name of Ninth Street, Shearor Street shooting victim

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim from the shooting incident on Friday, August 20th, 2021 at Ninth Street and Shearor Street is Emmanuel Tyson (Black / Male) 32-year-old of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Clarksville Police detectives have charged a 16-year-old juvenile with the homicide of Mr. Tyson. CPD is not authorized to release the names of juveniles charged with crimes.

More arrests in the homicide of Mr. Tyson are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead Clarksville Police detective Andrea Martin 931.648,0656 ext. 5224. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

