Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold monthly workshop at APSU

Clarksville, TN – This fall, Dr. Andrew Kester, the director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO), and his team will visit Austin Peay State University (APSU) every month to help military-affiliated students, faculty, and students navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system.

These special visits will take place from 8:00am-1:00pm on September 8th, October 6th, November 3rd, and December 1st, in APSU’s Newton Military Family Resource Center.

“APSU has students, staff, and faculty who are veterans,” Kester said. “The more veterans we can reach, the more veterans we can help.”

During these visits, the MCVSO team will guide any veteran in the APSU family through a variety of VA benefits and entitlements, including:

Disability compensation

Veterans non-service-connected pension

Survivors benefits

Healthcare

G.I. Bill and educational benefits

Vocational rehabilitation

Appeals

Military service and discharge records

State and local veterans benefits

Austin Peay State University is the state’s largest provider of higher education to military-affiliated students, with about 25 percent of enrolled students having a military connection.

Earlier this year, the University opened the APSU Newton Military Family Resource Center – the largest such center, by far, in Tennessee – to provide seamless support to military-affiliated students, from applying for admission to securing employment after graduation.

“We work extremely hard at taking good care of those members of our Austin Peay family who have served our nation,” retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU military advisor in residence, said.

“We take every opportunity to partner with agencies like the Montgomery County VSO in fulfilling that mission, and we thank Dr. Kester and his team for offering this service. We believe it’s the least we can do to show our appreciation for our veteran students, faculty, and staff who have served us so well and honorably,” Lord stated.

For more information on how Austin Peay State University serves the military community, visit https://www.apsu.edu/military.

