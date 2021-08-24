Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Emily Perryman

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old, runaway juvenile, Emily Perryman.

Ms. Perryman was last seen in the Cedar Spring Circle area. Ms. Perryman is a (White / Female) is approximately 5’4,” 220lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, but the rest of her clothing is unknown.

Clarksville Police are asking the public's help in locating runaway juvenile Emily Perryman.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective McClintock 931.648.0656, ext. 5465.

You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.


