Gwinnett Stripers ninth-inning homer robs Nashville Sounds, 3-1

Nashville, TN – Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario drilled a go-ahead solo homer in the top of the ninth to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 3-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

The long ball to right field hit by Rosario was on the first pitch Sounds reliever Luke Barker threw in the top of the ninth inning and snapped a 1-1 deadlock. The Stripers added a run when Johan Camargo singled to left field to score Orlando Arcia.

David Dahl led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a triple to right-center but Gwinnett’s Jacob Webb struck out the next three batters to seal the win for the Stripers.

Nashville starter Alec Bettinger turned in one of the best outings of his season. He limited the Stripers to one run on five hits and worked a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five in the no-decision.

Daniel Vogelbach gave Nashville a 1-0 lead in a battle of Major League rehab assignments. His line drive through the left side off Ian Anderson plated Matt Lipka to put the first run of the game on the board. Anderson went five innings and struck out nine.

It remained a 1-0 game until the sixth when Gwinnett scratched across a single tally. Just moments after Keston Hiura and Luke Maile teamed up to cut down the tying run at the plate, Eddie Rosario’s two-out base hit to left field scored Drew Waters to even the game at 1-1.

Relievers Eric Yardley and Justin Topa helped put zeroes on the board in the seventh and eighth innings to keep the game at 1-1.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 5.47) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Kyle Muller (3-2, 3.42) for the Stripers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

In 18 games in the month of August, Dustin Peterson is hitting .338 (23-for-68) with 10 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBI, and 9 walks.

Matt Lipka matched a season-high with two stolen bases (also 5/23 at Sacramento and 8/19 at Memphis).

Alec Bettinger worked a season-high 6.1 innings and notched his fourth quality start (6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K).

