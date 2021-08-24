|
What People With Diabetes Should Know About COVID-19 Vaccine?
Bethesda, MD – With the three new COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines widely available, millions of Americans have been encouraged to get vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that, as of July 2021, 47% of the total U.S. population is now fully vaccinated and over 182 million Americans have received at least one dose.
This effort has helped reduce the number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and deaths.
But people with diabetes may have questions about COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines, including whether they should get vaccinated and whether the vaccines are safe.
If you have diabetes, here is what you need to know:
People with diabetes should get vaccinated
The three COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with diabetes
Continue monitoring your blood glucose regularly after being vaccinated
Caregivers should get vaccinated too
Even after getting vaccinated, people still need to follow safety precautions set by public health experts, such as the CDC
Consider enrolling in a clinical trial
To learn more about COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ website: www.vaccines.gov/diseases/covid.
For more information on managing diabetes, visit the NIDDK website at www.niddk.nih.gov.
