Austin Peay State University receives new endowment from Furniture Connection for APSU Education Students

Clarksville, TN – Furniture Connection of Clarksville recently made a generous donation to create an education endowment to benefit students at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time at APSU and pursuing a teacher education licensure.

Applicants must also have junior or senior status, demonstrate financial need, and have a GPA of at least 3.5. This scholarship is renewable.

“Teachers have the opportunity to change their students’ lives,” David Berggren of Furniture Connection said. “We want to help them face their circumstances head-on and break the cycle – no excuses.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

“This new endowment will enrich the collegiate experience of some of our most deserving education students,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “We are especially grateful for this gift because it will help prepare them for the unique challenges of their future teaching careers.”

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

