Austin Peay State University to retire jerseys of 10 APSU Greats

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced the retirement of jerseys of several Governors greats during the upcoming 2021-22 season.

During the upcoming year, Austin Peay State University will hold three ceremonies to recognize 10 Governors across six sports. The first recognitions will occur Saturday, October 2nd with football and volleyball recognitions. The department will hold ceremonies in February for men and women’s basketball as well as a spring recognition for baseball and softball. Complete details for each of the ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to reach out and recognize this group of alumni whose outstanding achievements and contributions to Austin Peay athletics are long overdue for recognition,” said Harrison.

“When I arrived at Austin Peay I recognized the department had not celebrated the most outstanding athletes of its celebrated history. This is the first step in properly recognizing those leaders who helped elevate Austin Peay to its national prominence,” Harrison stated.

The group of 10 will have their jerseys retired during the special ceremonies. Future Governors will be able to wear the uniform number while the department recognizes the alumnus’ achievement in the respective home facilities as well as with a banner in the Winfield Dunn Center.

They join a prestigious group of nine Governors whose numbers were previously retired. Moving forward, the honor of number retirement will be elevated to recognize those individuals whose athletic accomplishments at Austin Peay State University and lifetime impact as a Governors alumnus are transcendent.

The following Austin Peay State University greats will be recognized during the upcoming 2021-22 athletics season:

Bob Bible – a 1977 consensus football All-American at linebacker, the Govs first OVC Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time First Team All-OVC selection.

– a 1977 consensus football All-American at linebacker, the Govs first OVC Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time First Team All-OVC selection. Jay Bailey – a 2002 consensus football All-American at running back, the Pioneer Football League South Division Offensive Player of the Year, and a two-time South Division All-PFL pick.

– a 2002 consensus football All-American at running back, the Pioneer Football League South Division Offensive Player of the Year, and a two-time South Division All-PFL pick. Isabel Canedo-Reagan – the 1992 OVC Volleyball Player of the Year, 1992-93 OVC Scholar-Athlete Award recipient and two-time First Team All-OVC selection.

– the 1992 OVC Volleyball Player of the Year, 1992-93 OVC Scholar-Athlete Award recipient and two-time First Team All-OVC selection. Dave Loos – Austin Peay State University’s all-time wins leader as a head coach, finishing his career with 420 victories and four NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearances.

L.M. Ellis – the Clarksville native became the first Black basketball player signed to play in the OVC when he transferred to Austin Peay State University in 1962.

– the Clarksville native became the first Black basketball player signed to play in the OVC when he transferred to Austin Peay State University in 1962. Gerlonda Hardin-Hite – the first APSU athlete to finish their career with four championship rings she was the 2003-04 OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and a three-time All-OVC selection.

– the first APSU athlete to finish their career with four championship rings she was the 2003-04 OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and a three-time All-OVC selection. Andrea Miller – the finest all-around athlete in APSU history, she earned 11 letters while playing softball, volleyball, and basketball for the Governors. The first female athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition twice during her career, she was the 1995 OVC Softball Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-OVC selection in softball.

– the finest all-around athlete in APSU history, she earned 11 letters while playing softball, volleyball, and basketball for the Governors. The first female athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition twice during her career, she was the 1995 OVC Softball Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-OVC selection in softball. Nate Manning – the 1996 OVC Player of the Year, Tournament Most Valuable Player, and a two-time All-OVC selection. He is the only APSU hitter to record 100 hits in a season and remains the program’s single-season RBI leader (81).

– the 1996 OVC Player of the Year, Tournament Most Valuable Player, and a two-time All-OVC selection. He is the only APSU hitter to record 100 hits in a season and remains the program’s single-season RBI leader (81). A.J. Ellis – the first APSU baseball player to be named First Team All-OVC four times during their career and the first to do so at three different positions (utility, first base, and catcher).

– the first APSU baseball player to be named First Team All-OVC four times during their career and the first to do so at three different positions (utility, first base, and catcher). Shawn Kelley – the second APSU athlete to finish their career with four championship rings, he was the 2007 OVC Pitcher of the Year and a two-time All-OVC selection.

Austin Peay State University Number Retirements

#84 – Harold “Red” Roberts, Football, in 1992.

#30 – John Ogles, Football, in 1992

#30 – Howard Wright, Men’s Basketball, in 1992

#13 – Charles “Bubba” Wells, Men’s Basketball, in 1998

#10 – Tom Morgan, Men’s Basketball, in 1999

#44 – Trenton Hassell, Men’s Basketball, in 2002

#10 – Brooke Armistead, Women’s Basketball, in 2004

#35 – James “Fly” Williams, Men’s Basketball, in 2009

