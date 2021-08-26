Tennessee Department of Labor announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance available in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – Workers displaced by the historic flooding in Humphreys County on August 21st, 2021, can now apply for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). President Joe Biden declared the county a major disaster area (FEMA-4609-DR), making this assistance available to Tennesseans whose jobs were impacted by the flooding.

DUA provides temporary unemployment benefits to workers, or self-employed individuals, whose livelihood was lost or interrupted due to a major disaster and who do not meet eligibility requirements for regular unemployment.

Workers whose employment was impacted by the Humphreys County flood can apply for DUA by visiting the American Job Center in Waverly, located at 711 Holly Lane. Workers can also apply at one of the mobile American Job Centers (MAJC) that will open in the area. TDLWD will have an MAJC in Waverly and a second MAJC will open at the McEwen High School. Workers with computer and internet access can also apply for DUA benefits at www.Jobs4TN.gov.

The United States Department of Labor oversees and funds the DUA program and it is administered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Claimants must meet certain criteria to become eligible for DUA including having one week of unemployment following the date of the disaster, the individual was unable to reach their place of employment after the disaster, the individual was scheduled to start work and the job no longer exists, the individual became the major support because the head of household died as a result of the disaster, or the individual cannot work because of injuries sustained during the disaster.

Applications for DUA must be filed within 30 days of the announcement of the availability of the program for the impacted areas.

Claimants will need to provide proof of employment when applying for DUA. They can use income tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, or work orders to verify employment. If the claimant cannot provide proof of employment when initially applying, they have 21 calendar days from the time they file the claim to provide documentation.

DUA payments are generally paid for up to 26 weeks beginning with the first week following the date the disaster began.

These benefits are subject to federal income tax and individuals may elect to have those taxes withheld from the DUA payments.

