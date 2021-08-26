Tennessee National Guard trains with Active Army at Tennessee Adjutant General Match

Tullahoma, TN – Tennessee National Guard guardsmen and Active Duty Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, trained and competed against each other at the Tennessee National Guard’s Adjutant General Match, August 20th-22nd, at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site.

The TAG Match, hosted and organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program, is a training exercise and competition testing marksmanship proficiency and providing valuable training for Guardsmen.

This weekend focused on pistol marksmanship with the rifle match held this past July.

Capt. Andrew Hahn, the commander of A Company, 795th Military Police Battalion, headquartered at Fort Leonard Wood, was previously a member of the Tennessee National Guard up until 2017, when he transitioned to Active Duty.

His company trains new recruits to become Military Policemen for the Active Army, National Guard, and Reserves. Hahn brought four members of his unit, all of which are drill sergeants, to compete with the Tennessee National Guard.

“The Tennessee Guard has some very proficient shooters,” said Hahn. “Training with experts in their field naturally develops us and pushes us to be better going forward.”

Hahn has experience as part of the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program during his time with the Tennessee Guard. He competed with the team regularly from 2011 to 2017. He knows this training is valuable for his Soldiers.

“We train more than 2,300 new Soldiers every year,” said Hahn. “Learning new techniques and challenging ourselves with new skillsets will have a great impact on the quality of training we are able to provide for new recruits entering the Army.”

The team from the 795th Military Police Battalion performed well all weekend; however, the Tennessee National Guard’s 117th Regimental Training Institute, headquartered in Smyrna, took first place honors, just as they did at the rifle competition back in June.

A member of the 117th, Staff Sgt. Sean Hart, took home first place honors in the individual competition. He also won first place at the rifle competition.

“Training with the Guard gives great perspective for our team,” said Hahn. “Learning in an environment like this gives us ideas for new techniques we can implement with our staff back at Fort Leonard Wood, and that’s really invaluable to our whole operation. We will 100% come back again given the opportunity.”

The purpose of the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program is to promote skills and training at all levels of the Tennessee National Guard. Members who compete in these competitions are subject matter experts in the marksmanship field and take these valuable skills back to their units to train other Soldiers and improve marksmanship across the state.

“All in all, it was a great weekend of training and competition in Tullahoma,” said Master Sgt. Michael Brumer, State Marksmanship Coordinator.

Sections

Topics