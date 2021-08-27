APSU Soccer holds Governors Classic this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team will be back at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for the first time this season when the Govs play a 7:00pm, Friday, August 27th match against Kansas State and a 4:00pm, Sunday, August 29th match against Miami (OH) in the Governors Classic.

Austin Peay State University is also hosting North Alabama this weekend for the Governors Classic, the Lions play a 4:00pm, Friday match against Miami and a 1:00pm, Sunday match against Kansas State at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Friday night’s home opener against the Wildcats is Youth Soccer Night and the APSU Govs encourage all young soccer players in the Clarksville and Montgomery County community to come to the match and wear their soccer jersey.

Both of Austin Peay State University’s home matches this weekend, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Kansas State: First meeting in series history.

First meeting in series history. All-time vs. Miami: 0-1-0

0-1-0 Last Meeting with Miami: September 7, 2012 (L, 0-4) in Oxford, Ohio

After a seventh-place finish in the 2020 Big 12 standings, Kansas State was tabbed to finish at the bottom of the league’s preseason poll for the 2021 season. The Wildcats are led by two-time All-Big 12 and 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 selection Brookelynn Entz.

A graduate student, Entez holds the Kansas State career records for starts (59) and goals (17), she was also selected by Kansas City in the fourth round of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Kansas State lost its season-opening match against Weber State, 2-0, before bouncing back to beat Omaha, 1-0.

Miami finished the 2020-21 season in third place in the Mid-America Conference East Division standings. This season the Redhawks were picked to finish seventh in the 2021 MAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Miami has dropped its first two matches of the season, falling to Loyola Chicago, 2-1, and Tennessee, 2-0.

APSU Notably

Peyton Powell made six saves in the season opener against Western Kentucky and matched her career-high with seven saves against Lipscomb, she leads the OVC and ranks 23rd in the NCAA with 13 saves this season.

Powell is averaging 6.50 saves per game — which leads the OVC and ranks 47th in the nation — on 49 shots faced and 18 shots on goal this season.

Austin Peay freshman Avryn List will be squaring off against her sister, Porter List, a sophomore on Kansas State’s team.

Freshmen Lindsey McMahon and Clara Heistermann led the Governors in minutes played in the season opener, going the distance in their collegiate debuts against Western Kentucky – Powell also played all 90 minutes in net.

Graduate student Gybson Roth and fifth-year senior Claire Larose will both take advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larose enters her fifth season ranked sixth in goals (15), seventh in points (38), and eighth in assists (8) in Austin Peay history.

Larose has started in 47-consecutive matches for Austin Peay dating back to her sophomore season in 2018.

2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer selection Tori Case led the Govs with three assists during her freshman season. Her 0.30 assists per game last season ranks as the fifth-best single-season in program history.

Senior Rachel Bradberry has led the Govs with three goals in each of the last two seasons, she also recorded a team-best seven points during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to last season, Austin Peay State University returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; Peyton Powell (24 saves) and Chloé Dion (20 saves) are now the only pair of returning OVC teammates to have each recorded 20 or more saves during the 2020 season.

Freshman Hadleigh Watson and Avryn List are the first players in program history from Mississippi and Minnesota, respectively.

In 2021, Austin Peay returns 81.8 percent (9-of-11) of the goals, 77.8 percent (7-of-9) of the assists, and 80.6 percent (25-of-31) of the points scored during the 2020-21 season.

Fan Attendance

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay soccer matches at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field, admission is free and there will be limited general admission seating available, with extra seating available pitch side.

The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Next Up for APSU Soccer



After the Governors Classic, Austin Peay is back on the road for a 5:00pm, September. 3rd match against Chattanooga. The Govs then return home to host Evansville, September 9th, in the annual Go4TheGoal game. For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

