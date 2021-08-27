APSU Volleyball begins 2021 season at Marshall Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Just 151 days since it concluded the 2020-21 campaign, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball team returns to the court when it competes in the Marshall Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Austin Peay State University returns 13 players from last season’s team that posted a 9-5 record in Ohio Valley Conference play, including Preseason All-OVC selection Brooke Moore.

APSU did lose 2020-21 All-OVC pick Chloe Stitt, who was the Govs leading hitter, but otherwise return their team leaders in assists, digs, and blocks.

The Govs also added six newcomers, including Marlayna Bullington, the 2021 OVC Beach Freshman of the Year, and Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year.

This weekend’s action begins a four-week long road trip for the Governors, who open play at Marshall, Harvard, Indiana State, and Western Kentucky on consecutive weekends.

Austin Peay State University does not open its home slate until it hosts defending OVC Champion Morehead State, September 24th-25th.

APSU Notes

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters the season with 1,185 kills (8th all-time) and 1,235 digs (14th).

Last season, Moore was second on the team with 147 kills (3.00 per set) and posted a .219 attack percentage, her best marks since her freshman campaign.

Outside hitter Marlayna Bullington joins the indoor squad this season after claiming OVC Beach Freshman of the Year honors last season while helping the APSU Govs win the inaugural OVC beach volleyball title.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year, joins Austin Peay State University after two seasons at Johnson County Community College. She averaged 3.59 kills per set and a .361 attack percentage last season.

Austin Peay State University setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead marshaled the APSU Govs to a .230 team attack percentage last season. Mead led the duo with 6.33 assists per set and had 14 service aces (0.33/set). Waite averaged 4.69 assists per set and had 102 digs (2.08/set).

Middle blocker Karli Graham enjoyed her best season at the net last season, averaging 0.95 blocks per set. She posted five or more blocks three times last season, including a career-best eight blocks against Murray State, March 8th.

Outside hitter Taylor McInerney made a splash at Eastern Illinois, February 28th, opening the series with a career-best 16 kills. One week later, she broke through again against Murray State with 14 kills and a .609 attack percentage in the series finale.

Middle blocker Claire Darland also returns after finishing fourth on the team with 52 kills. She posted a .846 attack percentage (11-0-13) at Eastern Illinois, February 28th.

Right-side hitter Tegan Seyring looks to build on a freshman campaign that saw her post 3.14 kills per set and a .383 attack percentage. Her 66 kills were third-most on the team despite only playing half the season.

Sections

Topics