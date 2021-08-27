APSU Volleyball loses to Alabama, beats Miami Ohio at Marshall Invitational

Huntington, WV – Outside hitter Brooke Moore opened with back-to-back double-doubles, including a 20-kill performance in the season opener, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team opened the season by splitting its two matches at the Marshall Invitational, Friday, at the Cam Henderson Center.

Moore’s 20-kill, 15-dig performance paced Austin Peay (1-1) in its four-set loss (25-19, 14-25, 20-25, 24-26) to Alabama to begin the season.

Moore got plenty of support in the season’s second match with middle blocker Tegan Seyring and right-side hitter Mikayla Powell each joining her in double-digit kill territory for a five-set win (19-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10) against Miami (Ohio).

APSU Set-by-Set Recap vs. Alabama

Austin Peay State University opened the season with a first-set victory against Alabama. After the Tide closed within a point at 19-18, the Govs rattled off four straight points – three off the arm of Brooke Moore – to force an Alabama time out. The time out stifled the run momentarily, but after an Alabama point Moore and Powell combined for consecutive points to win the set.

Alabama’s defense stepped up in Set 2, holding Austin Peay to a negative attack courtesy 21 digs and three blocks as they posted the 25-14 victory.

The Tide used the momentum it gained in the second to lead the third set wire-to-wire. The APSU Govs were held to 10 kills and a .114 attack percentage while Alabama was slightly better with 12 kills and a .226 attack percentage.

The fourth will be known as the set that got away for the Govs, despite a 10-kill effort by Moore in the frame. They led 20-13 thanks to a long-winded 11-2 run. Alabama charged back with a 6-0 run to get within a point at 20-19. The Govs traded points with the Tide and got to set point first at 24-23 on Moore’s 10th kill of the set. But Alabama won the final three points to secure the victory.

APSU Set-by-Set Recap vs. Miami (Ohio)

Miami used runs of 6-3 and 7-1 to hold Austin Peay State University at bay when it closed within a point twice during the set. The 7-1 burst turned a 10-9 lead into a 17-10 advantage that the Redhawks used to ease to the win.

The second set was a back-and-forth affair with 10 ties and four lead changes. The APSU Govs offense battled to find its rhythm, scoring 12 kills but committing 11 errors.

However, four of those kills came in the closing moments – Jaida Clark gave the Govs a set point chance at 24-23, Powell added one for a second opportunity at 25-24 but it was Powell and Moore’s back-to-back kills that secured a 27-25 win.

After it broke out to a 4-0 lead in the third set, Austin Peay saw Miami edge its way to an 8-6 lead. Once the Redhawks had the lead, they would only work to add to their advantage the rest of the way, easing to a 25-18 win.

Austin Peay State University gained control of the fourth set late. Trailing 17-15, the Govs scored five straight points to get to 20 first. That was enough for the Govs to trade points the rest of the way for a 25-21 victory.

The APSU Govs drained any drama the fifth set might have offered thanks to a 6-2 run that turned a 3-3 tie into a 9-5 lead. From there it was a simple matter of trading points again to the 15-10 decision.

Next Up for APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team closes out its season-opening weekend when it faces host Marshall in an 11:30am, Saturday contest.

Sections

Topics