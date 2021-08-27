|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police Department trying to Identify Suspect Using Stolen Bank Card
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to identify a (White / Female) suspect who used a stolen bank card.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Vanatta 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.
You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.