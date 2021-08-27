Clarksville Police Department trying to Identify Suspect Using Stolen Bank Card

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to identify a (White / Female) suspect who used a stolen bank card.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Vanatta 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.

You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

