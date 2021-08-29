Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until early Wednesday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee today. The flash flood watch is in effect until 1:00am CT, Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.

Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected to affect portions of Middle Tennessee beginning Monday evening through late Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts between 2″ to 4″ can be expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Middle Tennessee County, including the following areas, Bedford County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Wayne County, Williamson County and Wilson County.

