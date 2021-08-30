Marsha Blackburn Report: Mourning Loss In Afghanistan and Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville was among those servicemembers killed during the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Ryan embodies American heroism — saving people he had never met before, in the face of persistent evil.

We will never forget his sacrifice in service to his country. While no words could ever be enough, I join Tennesseans — and all Americans — in extending my deepest condolences to Ryan’s family. Chuck and I are praying for them during this time of unimaginable pain and loss.



Supporting Tennessee Recover Efforts



The loss of life and livelihood resulting from the flood in Middle Tennessee is tremendous. But the volunteer spirit is still alive and well. This week, I met with those impacted by the flooding and then talked with Secretary Mayorkas, Governor Bill Lee, and Senator Bill Hagerty to discuss a plan for recovery.

As a result, a disaster declaration was approved, and the necessary resources are on their way. Thank you to the local officials, emergency responders, and volunteers who are supporting recovery in the Volunteer State!

Biden, Harris, Blinken, Austin, and Milley Should Resign

The deaths of American servicemembers this week are a direct result of the Joe Biden administration’s weak leadership. It’s time for accountability, starting with those whose failed planning allowed these attacks to occur.

I am calling on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley to resign or face impeachment and removal from office.

Demanding Answers On Afghanistan

My office has fielded questions from thousands of Tennesseans at home and on the ground in Afghanistan. In addressing these inquiries, top leaders within the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of State have failed to be transparent or responsive. I sent a letter along with Senator Bill Hagerty to Secretaries Austin and Blinken demanding answers.

News You Can Use



In Clarksville, near Fort Campbell, I spoke with members of the Kiwanis, Rotary, and Civitan clubs who are outraged at the Joe Biden administration’s reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan. Tennesseans support our brave troops and honor their sacrifice.

Jonesborough is home to a thriving business scene, including the historic Jackson Theatre. Thank you to Administrator Glenn Rosenoff and Malcolm Highsmith for showing me the restoration site!

Marsha’s Roundup

Our brave men and women in uniform have fought terrorists abroad in Afghanistan for two decades.

Joe Biden ignored his advisors and dismissed the sacrifices made by our servicemembers.

Biden’s exit from Afghanistan betrayed our allies and opened the door to Chinese Communist Party influence.

This week, I spoke with former National Security Advisor General Keith Kellogg about the crisis in Afghanistan.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800.462.7585).

