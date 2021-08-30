American Red Cross releases second update on Tennessee Flood Response

Recovery assistance is available for residents in Houston County, Hickman County, Humphreys County, and Dickson County

Waverly, TN – American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee and the nation are on the ground in Houston County, Hickman County, Humphreys County, and Dickson County assisting clients of the catastrophic flooding on August 21st, 2021.

The area received up to 17 inches of rain in 12 hours and is being called a historic flooding event in Tennessee history with the tragic loss of life and hundreds displaced from their homes.

The American Red Cross is working beside community partners to provide help to residents as they undertake the difficult task of cleaning up and starting on the long road to recovery.

Anyone needing shelter, help with individualized recovery planning, information on financial assistance or access to health or mental health services should call 800.RED CROSS.

As of August 29th, the Red Cross has supported three community partner shelters that have provided more than 540 overnight stays. The Red Cross has distributed more than 6,000 critical relief supplies including cleanup kits, hygiene items, gloves, shovels, and tarps, and served more than 7,500 meals and snacks.

Three Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) are open to serve the area. The MARC provides a location where those affected by the flood can meet with representatives of multiple agencies in one location to obtain information and help in their recovery.

MARC locations and hours:

Humphreys Cumberland Church

109 North Church Street

Waverly, TN

8:00am-7:00pm daily.

Dickson County Family YMCA

225 Henslee Drive

Dickson, TN

8:00am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday

Nunnelly Community Center

1400 Highway 230 West

Nunnelly, TN

9:00am-7:00pm daily beginning Tuesday, August 31st.

The Red Cross is encouraging residents in middle Tennessee to be prepared for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to pass through the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone in the path of the storm to take steps now to keep their families and homes safe,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for the American Red Cross. “Another storm could be devastating to those already affected by the floods and may also cause feelings of fear, especially for children. That’s why we have trained, compassionate disaster counselors available to help families cope”.

Anyone wanting to speak with a Red Cross Disaster Mental Health counselor can call 1.800.RED CROSS.

Tips for Preparing for a Flood

Tips for Returning Home Safely After a Flood

Do not enter a building until it has been inspected for damage to the electrical system, gas lines, septic systems, and water lines or wells.?

Wear appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, rubber boots, and masks to protect you from debris and airborne particles, e.g., mold and dust.

Take pictures of home damage, both of the buildings and its contents, for?insurance purposes.

Do not use electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water.

Use a flashlight; do not use candles during a power outage due to extreme risk of fire.

Stay out of any building that has water around it.

Keep away from loose or dangling power lines. Report them immediately to the power company.

Cleaning and Repairing Your Home

Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.

Open doors and windows. If the house was closed for more than 48 hours, air it out before staying inside for any length of time.

Remove any remaining water, large amounts of dirt/mud, damaged items, and other trash.

Clean hard surfaces throughout your home (flooring, countertops, and appliances) thoroughly with hot water and soap or a detergent. Then disinfect with bleach or a commercial disinfectant (be sure to follow directions on the bottle).

Dry soft surfaces (upholstered furniture, rugs, bedding, and clothing) in the open air if possible, before cleaning. If they were underwater, they cannot be sanitized and cleaned.?

Throw out all food, beverages, and medicine exposed to floodwaters and mud.?When in doubt, throw it out. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples, and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut.

Any appliances that were inundated by floodwater should be checked by a professional before you use them.

Cleaning and sanitizing food contact surfaces

Throw away wooden cutting boards, wood or plastic utensils, and baby bottle nipples, and pacifiers that have come into contact with floodwater.

Use hot, soapy water to thoroughly wash metal pans, ceramic dishes, and utensils that have come into contact with floodwater.

Sanitize dishes?by boiling them in clean or properly treated water or by immersing them for 10 to 15 min in a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented liquid of unscented liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water.

Health officials also remind residents to be sure to know your tetanus shot history. If you need a booster, your local health department, or primary physician can provide that to you.

Help is Available

Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help.?

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1.800.985.5990.

Emergency App

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to?redcross.org/apps.

If you are interested in learning about volunteering with the?Red Cross, or making a financial donation,?check out?RedCross.org/Tennessee?or call 1-800-Red?Cross.?

Visit?redcross.org/flood?for full flood safety information.

About the?American?Red?Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visitredcross.org/tennessee?or visit us on Twitter at?@RedCrossTN.

