APSU to give free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Foy Recreation Center today

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting an open vaccine clinic from 1:00pm-3:00pm today, August 30th, 2021 in the APSU Foy Fitness and Recreation Center on campus.

The clinic is open to anyone who wants a Moderna COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine or a booster shot (currently available only to immunocompromised people).

The vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19 Coronavirus and the highly transmissible Delta variant.

If you haven’t received your vaccine, please consider visiting the free clinic today.

For more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines and testing, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

Sections

Topics