Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Assault on Hietts Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, August 27th, 2021 around 4:00pm on Hietts Lane.

A blue/green vehicle driving down Hietts Lane fired shots at an individual and then fled the scene.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Wimmer, 931.648.0656, ext. 5527, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

