Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Assault on Hietts Lane

August 30, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, August 27th, 2021 around 4:00pm on Hietts Lane.

A blue/green vehicle driving down Hietts Lane fired shots at an individual and then fled the scene.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo of the Aggravated Assault suspect's vehicle. (Clarksville Police)

Photo of the Aggravated Assault suspect’s vehicle. (Clarksville Police)

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Wimmer, 931.648.0656, ext. 5527, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives