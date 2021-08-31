Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held September 2nd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – It’s almost Fall and it’s a great time to get out and experience the First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The September Art Walk will be held September 2nd, 2021 from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Still: Ceramics by Anne Beyer

September 8th – November 28th | Harvill Gallery

Anne Beyer’s work is inspired by the relationship between the natural world and the human psyche. In this exhibit, she explores the relationship between handcrafted wood-fired ceramic forms and digitally designed 3D-printed objects.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15th – November 7th | Lobby

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th and pays tribute to the history and culture of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. This year’s national theme is “Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future.” This exhibit features a variety of Hispanic and Latin American cultural objects, clothing, and traditions.

C. Douglas Charlton: Out of Darkness

Purgatory, Mayhem, Color, Love, Hate, Light, and Tomorrow

Through September 26th | Jostens Gallery

C. Douglas Charlton grew up just outside of Nashville in Gallatin, Tennessee. Old Hickory Lake provided an inspiring backdrop to begin creating artwork. Having spent much of his youth in his grandfather's woodshop, Charlton uses wood as his surface medium of choice. His paintings have a neon-rustic look that convey nostalgic emotions. Building depth through layers of color, his artwork has the ability to transport you to the ethereal experience of your most cherished memories, whether it be a person, place, or pure emotion.

Familiars: The Art of Beverly Parker

Through October 27th | Crouch Gallery

Beverly Parker’s background in darkroom developing and printing provided a bridge to experimenting with other photography processes. Parker taught advanced darkroom and alternative processes at Austin Peay State University (APSU) through the Community School of the Arts. She is a co-founder of the Downtown Artists Co-op.

Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County

Through October 31st | Bruner, Orgain, Hand & Kimbrough Galleries

Sponsored by Tri-Star Beverage and MPG Transport

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! highlights race cars, art, historical memorabilia, and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

September 2nd, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will have free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Linell’s Mexican Food Truck will serve up delicious food in the Museum courtyard. Exhibiting artist C. Douglas Charlton will be at the Museum to visit with guests.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

Art Link Studios is proud to host Angie Ward during the September 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Angie Ward is from Texas but has lived in Tennessee since 1995. She loves Tennessee! Angie has always had a passion for art, just never really had time to do much. But when she heard of the rock painting, she really couldn’t get enough of painting rocks—just ask people who know her!

Join Angie’s Facebook group Clarksville Painted Rocks.

The studio is open for creating and we encourage the public to come in and get crafty!

DBO Gallery (106 N. Second Street)

Into the Lions Den: Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun is an artist born in Lagos, Nigeria, and grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma. He now lives and works in Clarksville, TN. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2010 with 2 degrees in…. Well, I could continue to write my biography in the third person and provide filler information with my life accomplishments, goals, and aspirations as if these facts will allow you to know me as an artist. Or you can take a moment and view my art as I welcome you into my life and humanity. My creative inspiration comes from the world around us and the things that evoke emotions.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the September 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Amanda Blount this month

Amanda Blount is a retired veteran, writer, filmmaker, and award-winning local photographer who grew up on a tobacco and peanut farm on the east coast of North Carolina, near the Great Dismal Swamp.

Amanda is a mostly self-taught photographer; taking her first photo in 1973 when she was six years old. She has considered it her lifelong passion to capture life around her and share it with the world.

She attributes her adoration of nature, hometown, and historical photography to her rural upbringing and lifestyle. Still, her passion also spans multiple genres, including conservation, wildlife, historic preservation, landscape, still life, photojournalism, street photography, activism, Americana, and so much more. She creates art in color and black and white.

While serving in the US Army, Amanda spent her adult years traveling the world. This opened her eyes to the lives of other cultures and she spent much of her time off capturing the people and places around her (amassing a collection of thousands of unpublished photos of her travels). These photos include far-flung places such as Egypt, Turkey, Kuwait, Iraq, Panama, various countries in Europe, and even behind the wall in East Berlin.

Amanda is also a free-lance-published writer, working various times with rural newspapers to capture the American story, and more recently, her photos and story were published in the 2021 NANPA journal.

For over four decades, due to her military and federal service and raising her children, Amanda considered her passion for photography only a hobby. Retirement and becoming an empty nester have provided Amanda the opportunities needed to pursue photography full-time.

Amanda is currently working on a photography project related to the personal power of marginalized communities. She is also the Friends of Dunbar Cave Grants Committee Chair and is highly involved in the current film bringing the Dunbar Cave State Park tour to disabled communities.

As many veterans do, Amanda has made Clarksville, TN, her home, and her photography reflects her love for the area and its people.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano, and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Sanctuary On Main (334 Main Street)

Welcome to Sanctuary on Main, a destination location in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. Our space offers a wide variety of services to include massage, reflexology, and Reiki in our Wellness Wing. Our main level features an intimate cafe and meeting space as well as outdoor seating on the front porch and expansive back deck.

The third level features our spectacular 1600 square foot open concept yoga studio and event rental space. Showcasing original brick, hand-hewn wood beams, and two brick fireplaces, this space offers a 360-degree view of downtown Clarksville through 11 custom windows.

A beautiful space that invites a welcoming feeling of warmth and safety. We offer an inclusive schedule able to serve a diverse community so that Every Body has access to the benefits of a yoga practice.

Artist Information

Sanctuary on Main is proud and excited to participate in our first Art Walk for the month of September 2021.

Stop by to see several local artisans work that is featured within!

Jewelry

– Melanie Haven Design

– Made by Adelaide

– Pocketdharma

– A Little Love and Light

Wood Art

– Beatrix Brockman

Photography

– Katie Cameron

Macrame Art

– Lavishly Leashed

Soap

– Linden Tree Soap

Apparel

– Carlisle Creations

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

Developed: An Exhibit of Classic Black & White Photography

Downtown Artists Cooperative (DAC) is proud to announce our September 2021 exhibit “Developed: An Exhibit of Classic Black & White Photography”. This exhibit is a celebration of Classic Photography AND also a tribute to Mark Griggs and his passion for B&W Photography.

Every artist participating in this exhibit has been affiliated with DAC or APSU Photography or Friends of Photography and had a close tie to Mr. Mark Griggs. Photography in “Developed” is monochrome and “classic” in nature. Emulation of the important photographer(s) or styles has been strongly encouraged. Use of film photography and/or darkroom/alternative processes will be on display along with modern digital monochrome work. The essence of “Classic Photography” is the key thread that binds all the work in the exhibit.

The opening reception for Developed will be Thursday, September 2nd from 5:00pm till 8:00pm. The reception will feature an exhibit of monochrome photography along with many of the artists AND music, wine, and cupcakes. DAC’s monthly exhibit and the opening reception is a central part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk, a wonderful evening of art, music, and more in beautiful Historic Downtown Clarksville. Clarksville’s Art Walk occurs regularly on the first Thursday of each month.

In addition to our celebration of Classic Photography and Mark Griggs, the DAC is turning 20 years old in September 2021. This opening reception and the exhibit is a part of our celebration of 20 years of DAC #DACgallery20. More events are planned and details will be announced soon.

This DAC Art Expo is generously sponsored by F&M Bank, The Frame Maker, Sango Wines & Liquors, Richard & Meredith Gildrie, John & Leah Foote, Marydith Young. Thank you to all our generous sponsors for always supporting Clarksville Arts and the DAC!

www.dac.gallery

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Martin Freeman during the September 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Martin Freeman is a visual artist in Nashville, TN. He explores a variety of textures using charcoal, watercolor, pastel, pen/ink, and pencil. Martin is often inspired by the work of other artists and will use their influence to explore alternate styles and approaches.

Martin focused on drawing as a young child, often using these talents to cope with life’s chaos. There were times when his passion for the arts varied between the visual arts and music, but the visual arts have always been his highest calling. Martin returned to art with a passion that has not abated. He continues to work on a near-daily basis with the encouragement and support of his family.

The Clarksville Collection (120 Franklin St. Suite 109)

The Clarksville collection offers elevated home goods, art, and apparel that champions the Clarksville, Tennessee community.

The Clarksville Collection is thrilled to support the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk but will not feature an artist this month.

Sections

Topics