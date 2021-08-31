Downtown Commons Movie Night features Moana, Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – Downtown Commons will host the final Movie Night this Saturday, September 4th, 2021 at 7:30pm. This movie is free and open to the public. This month’s feature is Moana, a movie about a girl who answers the Ocean’s call to reverse the curse incurred by the Demigod Maui.

Tater Headz will be open in the Downtown Commons eatery and Driving You Donuts will be available on-site. Tennessee Kettle Corn will also be there with popcorn available for everyone!

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Movie Nights at Downtown Commons are sponsored by Beth King Phillips’ Downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

