Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County continues until late Tuesday night
Nashville, TN – The flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.
Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the Tropical Depression Ida will continue to move across Middle Tennessee through late tonight.
Additional rainfall amounts between 2″ to 4″ are expected with locally higher amounts possible. Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues.
Tennessee Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
