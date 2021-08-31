Flood Advisory issued for Southern Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for South Central Montgomery County and Central Dickson County until 10:00am CT Tuesday morning, August 31st, 2021.

At 6:58am CT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Little Bartons Creek including Woods Valley, Furnace Creek including Cumberland Furnace, Bartons Creek and areas near Southside, Town Branch, Hall Branch, and areas near Charlotte, Sulpher Fork Creek, and areas near Dickson, White Bluff, Burns, Vanleer, and Slayden.

Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the Tropical Depression Ida will continue to move across Middle Tennessee through late tonight.

Additional rainfall amounts between 2″ to 4″ are expected with locally higher amounts possible. Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

