Why I Serve: Fort Campbell’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team’s Spc. Trent Gentry

Fort Campbell, KY – From Little Rock, AR, Spc. Trent Gentry is a 91 B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and is aboard the United States Naval Ship Gilliland on his first Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, and will complete his first rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana following the SEDRE.

“I’m thankful to have joined the Army because it has shaped me to be a man that overcomes obstacles and becomes stronger as a result of them,” Gentry said.

“To be part of a SEDRE and JRTC together is exciting for me because I’m understanding what it means to be ready to perform my duties no matter the circumstances surrounding me,” stated Gentry.

Gentry has been in the Army for three years and credits his father as an inspiration for his decision to join the Army.

“My Dad was prior service in the Army and he’s a major influence in my life, I strive to make him proud and want him to know I’m thankful for the lessons he’s taught me.”

While aboard the ship, Gentry has been reflecting on the role that his leadership has had on his experience in the Army.

“I have so much trust and confidence in my NCOs because they’ve proven time and time again that they care about me. Seeing them look after me makes me work harder and I’m very fortunate to have their direction.”

