Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeArchitectureWatch Awesome Kate Go Full Cooking Pro in England this Week
ArchitectureBusinessDecoratingGadgetsHealth & FitnessDesignInteriorsMake it ModernMobile PhonesFashionNew LookStreet FashionStyle HunterVoguePhotographyRacingLifestyleRecipesTravelReviewsSportVideo

Watch Awesome Kate Go Full Cooking Pro in England this Week

By Mark Haynes
0
23

We woke reasonably late following the feast and free flowing wine the night before. After gathering ourselves and our packs, we headed down to our homestay family’s small dining room for breakfast.

Refreshingly, what was expected of her was the same thing that was expected of Lara Stone: to take a beautiful picture.

We were making our way to the Rila Mountains, where we were visiting the Rila Monastery where we enjoyed scrambled eggs, toast, mekitsi, local jam and peppermint tea.

We wandered the site with other tourists

Yet strangely the place did not seem crowded. I’m not sure if it was the sheer size of the place, or whether the masses congregated in one area and didn’t venture far from the main church, but I didn’t feel overwhelmed by tourists in the monastery.

Headed over Lions Bridge and made our way to the Sofia Synagogue, then sheltered in the Central Market Hall until the recurrent (but short-lived) mid-afternoon rain passed.

Feeling refreshed after an espresso, we walked a short distance to the small but welcoming Banya Bashi Mosque, then descended into the ancient Serdica complex.

We were exhausted after a long day of travel, so we headed back to the hotel and crashed.

I had low expectations about Sofia as a city, but after the walking tour I absolutely loved the place. This was an easy city to navigate, and it was a beautiful city – despite its ugly, staunch and stolid communist-built surrounds. Sofia has a very average facade as you enter the city, but once you lose yourself in the old town area, everything changes.

Clothes can transform your mood and confidence. Fashion moves so quickly that, unless you have a strong point of view, you can lose integrity. I like to be real. I don’t like things to be staged or fussy. I think I’d go mad if I didn’t have a place to escape to. You have to stay true to your heritage, that’s what your brand is about.

Previous articleEntrepreneurial Advertising: The Future Of Marketing
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Eminem – Stronger Than I Was

Dj Dark – Chill Vibes

Leona Lewis – Bleeding Love (Dj Dark & Adrian Funk Remix)

Silicon Valley Guru Affected by the Fulminant Slashed Investments

Load more

Recent Comments

Sam Houston on Clarksville Police arrest Rogelio Demoura for Making Threats to Church Group that Helped Him
Sam Houston on Tennessee Democratic Party statement on weekend shootings
qabrell on Clarksville Police release update on motorcyclist found dead on Tiny Town Road
Tired of Bs Noise on Turn down the volume; City Council passes tougher noise abatement laws
Tired of Bs Noise on Turn down the volume; City Council passes tougher noise abatement laws
whicky1978 on Clarksville Police request help identifying man that robbed store on College Street
TollisJanice on Tennessee Department of Health says Diabetes Prevention Begins With You
inez gonzalez on Clarksville Police arrest Anthony Perrella for Aggravated Rape and Robbery
castello2 on Leading Health Organizations Seek to Intervene in Defense of FDA Rule on E-Cigarettes, Cigars
Susan Francetic Trollman on Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam: Community College Tuition-Free for All Tennesseans
Dave Hibbard on AAA reports Gas Prices Fall for Twenty Consecutive Days
Debbie Murphy Abernathy on Montgomery Central High School Students are trying to Win Verizon Grant
Debbie Murphy Abernathy on Montgomery Central High School Students are trying to Win Verizon Grant
Barbara Jones Radford on Montgomery Central High School Students are trying to Win Verizon Grant
Michael Sparks on Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies capture dangerous felon Anthony Atkins
Diane DiBacco Adams on Fort Campbell Couple gives birth to Quadruplets, Mother battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
James Devereaux on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Charles Irwin on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Phillip Legrant on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Brandon X Ogburn on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Dale C Schantz on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Diann Wilson Keatts on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Brian O'Brian on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Becky Halbrooks Moore on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Michael Hamm on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Michael Hamm on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Joe Hatfield on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Lloyd Brimm on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Raymond Bagwell on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Jill Gilbert on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Nancy J Schwartz on Fort Campbell Couple gives birth to Quadruplets, Mother battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Nancy J Schwartz on Fort Campbell Couple gives birth to Quadruplets, Mother battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Keith Wilbourn on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Charlotte Johnson on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Sondra Steel Holt on Montgomery Central High School Students are trying to Win Verizon Grant
Joyce Gatewood Clark on Montgomery Central High School Students are trying to Win Verizon Grant
James R. Wing on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government
Tammy Piper on Clarksville Police look to identify Sunday Night Robbery Suspects
Janet Clements on Instant Peay Play: Upcoming APSU Basketball homestand huge for surging Governors
Dave Hibbard on Clarksville mourns passing of former Mayor Ted Crozier
Dave Hibbard on Clarksville mourns passing of former Mayor Ted Crozier
Buddy Hunt on Clarksville mourns passing of former Mayor Ted Crozier
Lori Beth Wells Arrington on My Two Cents: How a Motorcycle pulled me out of Depression
Dave Hibbard on NASA discovers Schizophrenic Neutron Star
Donna Burrow on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Diana Santana on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Kerstin Yager on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Diana Santana on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Kerstin Yager on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Michael Blevins on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Virginia Leon on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Kerstin Yager on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Christin Murray on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Diana Santana on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Steve Giles on Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update
Kayla Presley on Snow currently falling across Clarskville-Montgomery County
Manu Robinson on Clarksville Police reports Man Shot in the Lincoln Homes area
Donna-Terry Trogdon on NASA’s Astrophysics Explorers Program to explore Exotic Astronomical Objects
Rhianon Bagwell Marsh on Nissan Stadium to host U.S. National Soccer Team’s opening group round doubleheader in 2017 Gold Cup
Alice Hood on Areas of Dense Fog will create Hazardous Driving Conditions for Clarksville Montgomery County through early Monday morning
Cassie Bruce Creighton on NASA announces New Year’s Fireworks from a Shattered Comet coming January 3rd
Heather Carter on NASA announces New Year’s Fireworks from a Shattered Comet coming January 3rd
Dave Hibbard on Clarksville Police request help identifying Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Theft Suspect
Jeannie Poliszczuk Patterson on Merry Christmas from Congressman Blackburn
Joyce Gatewood Clark on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Eric Slate on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Mark Haynes on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Crystal Wallace on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Amanda Jane Williams on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Denise Marshall Galben on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Jimisue Langen on Clarksville Police Officer Assaulted during Traffic Stop on Madison Street
Nick Branson on Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests The Grinch
Kim Long on 101st Airborne Division Soldier reflects on call to duty while on 9th Deployment during Global War on Terror
Diane DiBacco Adams on Clarksville Police release update to Pedestrian Stuck on Riverside Drive near Cookout Restaurant
Allison Bennett on Clarksville Police reports Cumberland Bank & Trust robbed Tuesday
Susan Francetic Trollman on Austin Peay State University professor receives $300,000 NSF grant to conduct research on innovative glass materials
Shavaun Clouse on Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall
Lori Ellis McKinnon on Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall
maryforsythe on Clarksville Association of Realtors releases Candidates and Schedule for public debate on July 12th
Mackenzie Tyler Medley on Nashville Sounds to hold “Big Guitar Brewfest” on July 16th
Rebecca Shaffer Atkins on Nashville Sounds to hold “Big Guitar Brewfest” on July 16th
Mackenzie Tyler Medley on Nashville Sounds to hold “Big Guitar Brewfest” on July 16th
Rebecca Shaffer Atkins on Nashville Sounds to hold “Big Guitar Brewfest” on July 16th
Jessica M Richard on Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation and THP Special Operations respond to Cummins Falls State Park to Rescue Critical Teen
Erica Adam on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Denise Davis Skidmore on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Kelly Kellett on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Dana Majors Evans on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Richard Reason Garrett on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Joe Padula on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Tonya Dunbar on From Shy to Sensational, LEAP Honors High School Graduate, Danielle Dillard
Maria Rosado on Fort Campbell’s Lifeliner NCOs inducted into NCO Corps
Deborah Overman on Fort Campbell’s Lifeliner NCOs inducted into NCO Corps
101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners" on Fort Campbell’s Lifeliner NCOs inducted into NCO Corps
Deborah Overman on Fort Campbell’s Lifeliner NCOs inducted into NCO Corps
Jennifer Trammell on Tennessee Department of Health says Properly Fluoridated Community Water Important For All Tennesseans
Susan Elizabeth Larson on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Susan Elizabeth Larson on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Joan Jenkins Hanley on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Susan Elizabeth Larson on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Rebekah Ellis on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Melissa Macomber on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Rebekah Ellis on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Jessica Peter on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Michelle Baggett Lahna on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Susan Elizabeth Larson on Clarksville Police report Suicide at Two Rivers Mall
Christopher Mattox on Fort Campbell’s Task Force Strike Soldiers build camp in Erbil, Iraq
Rosa Ponce on Big Brother lives: Photo ticket cameras could track drivers nationwide
aclem63 on 101st Airborne Division welcomes new acting Senior Commander at Fort Campbell
Bill Larson on The Freed Slaves of Montgomery County
aclem63 on Tennessee Department of Health says Education Critical to preventing Sudden Cardiac Arrest
aclem63 on APSU student Davey Edmaiston promotes music education in Washington, D.C.
Jerry Church on Clarksville Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting September 10th, 2015
Kristen Faith on Unique Anti-Bullying Tactic
Nathan Wright on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announces State will Fund Repairs to Swan Lake
JoDee Wall Wright on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announces State will Fund Repairs to Swan Lake
Donna-Terry Trogdon on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announces State will Fund Repairs to Swan Lake
Hope Marie Whitaker on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announces State will Fund Repairs to Swan Lake
Pamela Steer on Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announces State will Fund Repairs to Swan Lake
Piper Sweatman on APSU Lady Govs Volleyball falls to Purdue Boilermakers
Piper Sweatman on Fort Campbell 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment soldiers conduct Avenger training
Mike Green on Competition breeds excellence in Fort Campbell Strike Fear Soldiers
Donna-Terry Trogdon on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope discovers two Black Holes powering nearby Quasar
Bob Rosa on Karenmarie Pena joins APSU Lady Govs Softball coaching staff
Alicia Rowe on Clarksville Police Department releases name of Pedestrian struck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Dee Boaz on Motor Vessel Mississippi makes stops on the Tennessee River, Cumberland River, docks in Clarksville
Becki Hess on Clarksville Police ask public for help Identifying IHOP Vehicle Burglary Suspect
Bob Plummer on Leadership Middle Tennessee Announces 2015-2016 Officers and Board of Directors
Jeanne Hagemeier-McClung on TBI adds Benjamin Brewer, Charged in Deadly I-75 Crash, to Top Ten Most Wanted
David Russell on Tennessee Representative Joe Pitts talks about the need for Transportation Infrastructure
Health Truth on Nashville Sounds rally late for 5-3 Win at Omaha Storm Chasers
Bill Larson on Clarksville Police Department Saturation Patrol Statistics from July 31st – August 1st, 2015
aclem63 on Consumer Reports says 45 State Attorneys General Call on Phone Companies to Help Stop Robocalls
Jill Clark Compton on Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Clues in Consumers about “Mystery Shopper” Scams
Nyra Parish Akins on Nashville Zoo announces Giraffe Birth and Naming Contest
Sharyn Stiglitz Hancock on American Heart Association reports Uric Acid may lessen Women’s Disability after Stroke
on Tennessee Department of Education to receive $10 Million to Invest in Persistently Lowest Achieving Schools
Bob Rosa on APSU Governors in the Pros: Major League Baseball All-Star break update
Allison Bennett on Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Brittany Jo Potter
Debbie Spurgeon on Clarksville Police report Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Pedestrian Fatality
Diane DiBacco Adams on Clarksville Police report Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Pedestrian Fatality
Denise MorrisonRose on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Richard J Byrd on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Angie Liskey Topolinski on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Sandy Thompson Scott on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Sue Ellen Brazell on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Terri Morgan Williams on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Chad Wilkerson on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Amy Johnston on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Mary Beth Carter on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Gayle Hartley on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Gayle Hartley on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Barbie Bernal-Harrison on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Barbie Bernal-Harrison on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Timothy BiggPoppa Ellis on Teachers are leaving our Schools in Droves, What’s Next?
Jake Lewis on Nashville Zoo teams with Kroger for Buy One Get One Free Ticket deal
aclem63 on Clarksville Dental Center Receives Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification
Billyfrank Morrison on Sue Freeman Culverhouse Speaks to Montgomery County Historical Society about Robert Penn Warren
Jennifer Millard on Sue Freeman Culverhouse Speaks to Montgomery County Historical Society about Robert Penn Warren
Selena King on Land Between the Lakes reports Twin Fawns Born to Nature Station Doe
Mary Evelyn Clement on Clarksville Police Department reminds Citizens not to leave Children and Pets in Unattended Vehicles
Diana McCraney Ingram on Clarksville Police asks Public for Help finding Runaway Juvenile Joseph Huffman
Fraid Mangalz on Honda recalls over 5 million Vehicles because the air bag inflator could rupture and send out metal fragments
Fayaz Rhmny on Honda recalls over 5 million Vehicles because the air bag inflator could rupture and send out metal fragments
Jam Yannayon on Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Riverfest Vendor and Entertainer applications now available
Karen Elizabeth Smith Stine on Bi-County Solid Waste Management reminds Businesses of Mercury Disposal Control Act
John Hamel on Clarksville Police asks Public for help Identifying Burger King Burglary Suspect
Bob Rosa on APSU Lady Govs Basketball adds Chelsea Turner to Coaching Staff
Linda Ann on Clarksville Police Department Saturation Patrol and Seat Belt Checkpoint Statistics from June 5th, 2015
Jenny Jenny on Clarksville Police report Shooting on Cranklen Circle
Taylor Emery on Ngaio Marsh is a Mystery Writer You Should Know
Nancy Williams Payne on Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Non Profit Organizations to start Campaign to Save Monarch Butterflies
Jerry Church on Ngaio Marsh is a Mystery Writer You Should Know
Jerry Church on Clarksville Writers’ Conference 2015: One Reader to Another
Tracy Comstock on Clarksville Parks and Recreation Report for May 31st, 2015
Heather Chapman on Tennessee State Trooper makes Traffic Stop and Detects possible Human Sex Trafficking
on Clarksville Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Burglar targeting vehicles in area Day Cares
aclem63 on Think Again if You’re Saving Your Stuff for Your Kids
Brandy Schnettler on Austin Peay State University professor Stefan Woltmann featured in National Geographic article on Gulf of Mexico oil spill
Diana McCraney Ingram on Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces 2nd Annual Daddy Daughter Date Night set for June 25th
Janice Barnett on Montgomery Central High School holds 2015 Graduation Ceremony at APSU’s Dunn Center Friday, May 22nd
Jerry Church on New York Times bestselling author Sharyn McCrumb to receive Patricia Winn Award for Southern Fiction at Clarksville Writers Conference banquet June 4th
Gloria Goetz Miller on Austin Peay State University students place first in TVA Investment Challenge
Kevin Fee on Clarksville Parks and Recreation to show Jurassic Park tonight at Movies in the Park
Jere Hodges Jr. on Tennessee Department of Transportation reports I-24 in Montgomery County to Close for Weekend Bridge Work starting Friday, May 15th
Sue Davis on Clarksville Downtown Market kicks off 2015 season this Saturday, May 16th
Diana McCraney Ingram on Clarksville Police report Man killed in Lincoln Homes Shooting
Vivian Baggett-Rangel on Clarksville Parks and Recreation kicked off Warrior Week with Backroad Brigade, Little Texas Concert Friday night
Backroad Brigade on Clarksville Parks and Recreation kicked off Warrior Week with Backroad Brigade, Little Texas Concert Friday night
Jerome Lievin on Clarksville Parks and Recreation kicked off Warrior Week with Backroad Brigade, Little Texas Concert Friday night
Yvonne Pickering on Clarksville Parks and Recreation kicked off Warrior Week with Backroad Brigade, Little Texas Concert Friday night
Sherry Pickering on Austin Peay State University’s Osvaldo Di Paolo explores blending of Hispanic literary genres in new book
Katina Marie Holub-Meehan on Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to take place May 7th, 2015
Joseph Trovato on Hilltop Super Market’s 1st Annual Country Boy Cook-Off a slam dunk success
Bob Rosa on APSU Lady Govs Softball lose doubleheader to Southeast Missouri Redhawks
Laura Northern Venhaus on Austin Peay State University hosts 10th Annual Research and Creativity Forum to honor student research
Brandy Schnettler on Austin Peay State University hosts 10th Annual Research and Creativity Forum to honor student research
Melissa Miller on Animal Abuser Registry Act passes Tennessee House of Representatives
Dwayne Estes on Austin Peay State University hosts 10th Annual Research and Creativity Forum to honor student research
Dwayne Estes on Austin Peay State University hosts 10th Annual Research and Creativity Forum to honor student research
Christopher Gentry on Austin Peay State University hosts 10th Annual Research and Creativity Forum to honor student research
Dorlisha White on Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out
Dorlisha White on Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out
Pamela Hicks Bonner on Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out
Mike Thomas Ligon on Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out
Charlie Peters on AAA reports Gas Prices decline for First Time in 40 Days
Charlie Peters on AAA reports Gas Prices decline for First Time in 40 Days
Charles Cook on Campbell Crossing Welcomes Single and Unaccompanied Soldiers, Military Retirees and DoD Civilians to Live on Post
Bill Larson on Clarksville Police request Public Assistance with Traffic Collision at the Intersection of Dunlop Lane and Professional Park Drive
aclem63 on Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund dedicates new $11 Million Intrepid Spirit Center at Fort Campbell
Robert Ritchie on Vince Gagliardi talked about Tennessee Amendment 1 at the 106th Annual Lone Oak Picnic
Robert Ritchie on Vince Gagliardi talked about Tennessee Amendment 1 at the 106th Annual Lone Oak Picnic
aclem63 on Rally around New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville
Bill Larson on Rally around New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville
aclem63 on Rally around New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville
Victoria York on 9 Signs You Might be “Settling”
Bill Larson on Congressman Marsha Blackburn calls on Senate to pass Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
aclem63 on Gateway Medical Center ranked lowest of 37 Tennessee Hospitals rated by Consumer Reports
O-man Anderson on Man Charged in Shooting
Kelli Noel on Austin Peay State University to have biologist Tyrone Hayes speak April 7th
Carlaine Bacchus on U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Taxpayer Administration Warns of “Largest Ever” Phone Fraud Scam Targeting Taxpayers
Jennifer May on Clarksville Police report Fatal Stabbing in Parking lot on Riverside Drive
Maddie Presley on 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment Soldier killed in motorcycle accident
Than Nguyen on 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment attends Corrosion Symposium at Fort Campbell
Bill Larson on 21st Century Effects of Discrimination: Do We Still Need Anti-Discrimination Laws?
Noel R. Bagwell, III, Esq. on 21st Century Effects of Discrimination: Do We Still Need Anti-Discrimination Laws?
Bill Larson on 21st Century Effects of Discrimination: Do We Still Need Anti-Discrimination Laws?
Bill Larson on Legislation would save the County Clerks’ Office and Tennessee Department of Revenue time and money will be heard on the House Floor Monday, March 3rd
Ted Clark on American Stroke Association reports awareness, response key for Stroke in Children
Dereck Todd on Clarksville Police arrest David Elliot for hit and run death of Austin McReynolds
William on Fairview Lady Jackets Sting Montgomery Central Lady Indians 48-36
Charles Griffith on NASA reports International Space Station astronauts start fires with water
yo Jamey on Consumer Reports Cell-Phone Service Ratings shows Sprint at the Bottom
Timothy Day on Clarksville Police arrest David Elliot for hit and run death of Austin McReynolds
rick47933 on NASA’s Galileo spacecraft discovers Clay Like Minerals on Jupiter’s Moon Europa
cd316 on Clarksville Police reports Email Threats towards City of Clarksville Employees and Clarksville Montgomery County School System
John and Jennifer Martinez on Broken Promise: Tennessee Virtual Academy failing our students
4myDad on Broken Promise: Tennessee Virtual Academy failing our students
dan georgeta on Fort Campbell’s Major General James C. McConville recognizes Wounded Warriors selected to Warrior Games
Mike Warner on Marsha Blackburn introduces Legislation to delay Obamacare for One Year
Nashville on Nashville Sounds to begin Four-Game Homestand Monday, July 22nd
Daniel Bough on NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover data reveals alot about Mars’ Atmosphere in the Past
Paul Horvath on Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division Band “Ambush” rocks Independence Day Celebration at Forward Operating Base Sharana
Doug McKenzie on Tennessee State Trooper arrests Three on Drug Charges in Decatur County
John F on Tennessee State Trooper arrests Three on Drug Charges in Decatur County
Jeff Mohr on Chrysler recalls over 1.5 million Vehicles due to possible Fuel Tank Failure that may result in a Fire
Bishop1261 on New American Stroke Association guidelines: People having stroke should get therapy within 60 minutes of hospital arrival
Madison Ashdale on Tennessee Department of Health urges Tennesseans to Follow Mosquito Control Measures
Victoria York on Why Adults Should Go to Church Camp
Chelsea Marie on The Clarksville Kiwanis Club Rodeo continues tonight!
Sue Frasier on U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Leads Joint Effort Aimed at Promoting Use of Fully Developed Claims
BillsQualityElectricLLC on Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office provides Electrical Fire Prevention Tips
billy nugent on Clarksville Police Department reports Attempted Kidnapping, Issues Citizen Advisory
penny Argabright on Ants moving out of heat, drought … and into your home
Brandt on First Thursday Art Walk to be held on May 2nd
Ron Edmondson on Amazing, Unmistakable, Grace
leslie1787 on Rivers and Spires Festival starts early Thursday due to incoming Weather
Bishop1261 on New American Stroke Association guidelines: People having stroke should get therapy within 60 minutes of hospital arrival
Scott Saunders on NASA discovers Moon and large Asteroids have alot in common
samgonzo on Clarksville Parks and Recreation to begin registration for Youth Recreation Leagues February 4th
jon perry on Clarksville Police Weekend DUI Arrests for February 19th-25th, 2013
Jason Hugo on Fire at Montgomery County EMS Station 23
apfan on Austin Peay Lady Govs Basketball lose to Eastern Illinois Panthers 68-43
AndyD on Former Sunday School Teacher Indicted for Aggravated Sexual Battery
sherrylowery on Extended School Year: Panacea or Headache?
brittanystinson on Clarksville Police reports Woman Crashes on Ringgold Road and Dies from her Injuries
Bill Larson on Veteran’s Day Parade Through the Photographers Eyes
CJ Brinker on Clarksville Country Club fires General Manager and Golf Pro
jeretp on Lauri Day Supports Giving Away our Tax Dollars through Vouchers
levans on Political attack unfortunate for Clarksville
leeelder on Political attack unfortunate for Clarksville
winnieat on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
annettedaffin on No Regrets
SJC000 on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports Exhaust Fans Sold at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Fire Hazard
leeelder on Barnes Makes Case for Re-Election
davidknowles on NASA’s Kepler spacecraft makes weird discovery of Two Planets Orbiting a Double Star
davidknowles on NASA’s Kepler spacecraft makes weird discovery of Two Planets Orbiting a Double Star
Bill Larson on Clarksville City Council Regular Session Report – September 6th, 2012
craiggroomes on Manna Café Ministries hosts Chili Cook-off
rh on NASA’s Dawn Spacecraft prepares to leave the asteroid Vesta and begin it’s journey to the Dwarf Planet Ceres
jacquescousteau on NASA’s Dawn Spacecraft prepares to leave the asteroid Vesta and begin it’s journey to the Dwarf Planet Ceres
presti on Top Tips Every Taxpayer Should Know about Identity Theft
KarenJ on An open letter to my Community
KarenJ on Public Records request turns into more Clarksville politics
dawnberkley on New Report Highlights Impacts of Teacher Layoffs, Need to Invest in Education
deepspace on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures color picture of Curiosity Rover on the surface of Mars
Bill Larson on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
charlsie on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
carlmountes on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
maryforsythe on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
jenifercoffman on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
maryforsythe on Animal Control is everybody’s problem
sebic01 on Clarksville City Council Regular Session Report – August 2nd, 2012
Jinx32190 on Ford Motor Company recalls some 2001-2004 Ford Escape vehicles
clontzreport on Consumer Reports Investigates Vitamins and Supplements: Ten Dangers That May Surprise You
hildegar on Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responds to Gold Mining concerns in Tennessee Streams and Rivers
rew on Montgomery County Mayor Carolyn Bowers claims fired Animal Control Director “A complete failure”
Bill Larson on Clarksville Veterinarian Target of Attack
dlhip9 on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
mikewarner on NASA Scientists’ Satellite Data analysis reveals Large Ice Sheet Melt off in Greenland
tinahartman on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
tinahartman on Clarksville Veterinarian Target of Attack
maryforsythe on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
dlhip9 on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
maryforsythe on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
maryforsythe on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
dlhip9 on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
maryforsythe on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
Ricklellison on Montgomery County Mayor Carolyn Bowers claims fired Animal Control Director “A complete failure”
tinahartman on Clarksville Veterinarian responds to attack, plans to sue for Twenty Million Dollars
dlhip9 on Montgomery County Mayor Carolyn Bowers claims fired Animal Control Director “A complete failure”
sandybritt on Montgomery County Mayor Carolyn Bowers claims fired Animal Control Director “A complete failure”
sandybritt on Montgomery County Mayor Carolyn Bowers claims fired Animal Control Director “A complete failure”
maryforsythe on Montgomery County Mayor Carolyn Bowers claims fired Animal Control Director “A complete failure”
c.d.lamberth on What do we do with Nick Steward?
c.d.lamberth on What do we do with Nick Steward?
meanguitar on Nick Steward answers critics, admits to stealing from Army
elizabethbland on Is your company Fit-Friendly? The American Heart Association wants to recognize you
sebic01 on Clarksville Bans open Burning and Fireworks due to Dry Conditions
sebic01 on Clarksville Bans open Burning and Fireworks due to Dry Conditions
tieshaedwards on Consumer Reports Poll shows that the Majority of Americans Want Meat raised Without Antibiotics sold at Local Supermarkets
Bill Larson on TWRA reports State of Tennessee extends Public Caves Closure into Fourth Year to Protect Bats in Southeast
EricG on Company contacts Clarksville media about Clarksville Montgomery County School System computer hackers
luisvazquez on Hackers gain access to Clarksville Montgomery County School System database and threaten to release information on 14,500 Students and Employees
Sam Houston on Sign Ceremony to be held Thursday, June 7th to honor fallen Clarksville Police officers David Scott and Yamil Baez-Santiago
Sam Houston on Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signs Food Tax Reduction Bill at Marion County Grocery
evadodson on Fort Campbell 1st Brigade Combat Team Soldier uses experience to write book
terrywelsh on ARTifacts Emporium, Closing for Business May 31st
oldebloke on ARTifacts Emporium, Closing for Business May 31st
ElcorObert on NASA says Solar Eclipse this Weekend is something to see
stephencarver on Concert at Mag’s Coffee Shop
toriroufs on Concert at Mag’s Coffee Shop
meganfleeman on Concert at Mag’s Coffee Shop
jennyebert on Concert at Mag’s Coffee Shop
andrewwolfe on Concert at Mag’s Coffee Shop
Vagatai on Concert at Mag’s Coffee Shop
amandawalsh on Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces East Old Ashland City Road Area Water Outage
EricG on Hendersonville Guardsman PFC Lucas McKinney saves a man’s life
maryforsythe on Montgomery County Animal Control overwhelmed with unwanted pets
maryforsythe on Montgomery County Animal Control overwhelmed with unwanted pets
Melinda McBride on Screaming Eagle Trail Launch Ceremony at Rivers and Spires Festival
20yearsandcounting on Clarksville Police release name of Fatality in Tiny Town Road Crash
HeartSafety on City of Clarksville Accepts Automated External Defibrillator from the Clarksville Firefighters Association for Heritage Park
raysauce on Fort Campbell’s Outdoor Recreation announces March Adventure Programs
Bill Larson on Clarksville Police reports Motorcyclist dies from Injuries sustained in Crash
momof4 on Clarksville Police reports Motorcyclist dies from Injuries sustained in Crash
rakkasanman187 on Fort Campbell 716th Military Police Battalion Medic Saves 4-Year-Old Boy from Choking
Sol on NASA’s Cassini spacecraft discovers water jets on Saturn’s moon Enceladus
the_zoball on Campbell Crossing’s National Night Out Wins Prestigious Award
ofthesaints on Clarksville Coalition of Civil Rights Leaders Respond To Seventh Lawsuit Filed Against APSU
jonnile on Turn down the volume; City Council passes tougher noise abatement laws
Stratman on Austin Peay State University students competing in CFA Institute Research Challenge
Stratman on Austin Peay State University students competing in CFA Institute Research Challenge
Shameless on Clarksville Police are requesting assistance in locating a Man with a Warrant for Criminal Exposure to HIV
CHR on What Helps Children Remember
Vets2Work on Legislation Update and Veterans’ Preference Revisions to State Employee Hiring Proposal
" valign="absmiddle">Beth Britton on On the Passing of William Gay
Vets2Work on Crockett Policy Institute to Host Veterans and Jobs Forum at Austin Peay State University
Terry McMoore on Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam part of Amicus Brief challenging Obamacare
Billy Bob on Paddling your child? Corporal punishment in schools still legal in Tennessee
K Strickland on Peyton Manning should have shunned the limelight during Super Bowl week and let it focus on Eli Manning
Brandt on Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce February Events
jos69ean on Two men are in custody for the Bank Robbery of the U.S. Bank on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Matt Cline on Man stops and subdues Vehicle Burglar
Johnpierce on Smaller Cellphone Carriers Top Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T
samgonzo on Complimentary Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
hogboy on Clarksville Police are Requesting Assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect in Video
Karla Kean on Clarksville Police are Requesting Assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect in Video
jpollice on 52nd Annual Christmas Parade tonight
djohnnyg on Offensive woes continue for Austin Peay Governors Basketball in Lipscomb loss
123erica on Charlie Koon elected President of the 2012 Class of Leadership Middle Tennessee
meshell71 on Man out on Bond Arrested Again
tofudisan on Man out on Bond Arrested Again
SharonC on Man out on Bond Arrested Again
Conan776 on Department of Safety and Homeland Security enforces State’s revised policy on Legislative Plaza Curfew
Dr Greg on Redistricting could change legislative voting lines for Montgomery County
Health on Keys to Healthy Aging
Bill on Airport Authority Board Member asked to Resign
ddspain on New Teacher Evaluation Model—Fair or Foul?
hollygolightly on New Teacher Evaluation Model—Fair or Foul?
a teacher on New Teacher Evaluation Model—Fair or Foul?
bapman1 on New Teacher Evaluation Model—Fair or Foul?
Judicial Accountability Now on Mind your own house first, Sen. Beavers
cathyroldan on August 2011 County Unemployment Rates
Brandt on Westboro Baptist Church Plans Protest at Bikers Who Care Funerals on Thursday and Saturday
ahowell on Warhorse Brigade remembers MP Soldier, SPC. Michael Roberts
KathrynHawk on Barge Point Expansion Receives Council Approval on First Reading
AshleyArin on The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church’s International Festival offers glimpse into the cultural diversity of our city
Billiam on We need to concentrate on building up, not tearing down
TonyGottlieb on Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth Issues Kids Count State of the Child Report
SmartiePants on 19 year old female arrested for DUI
SmartiePants on Clarksville Police are still investigating Attempted Kidnapping
WidgetMaker on Clarksville Police are still investigating Attempted Kidnapping
bt6785 on Motorcyclist Dies from His Injuries
Bill on City Council Special Session Recap
Sandy Britt on City Council Special Session Recap
Rudy101 on Governor Haslam signs Bill restricting Sex Offenders from Public Libraries
Rudy101 on Governor Haslam signs Bill restricting Sex Offenders from Public Libraries
savagebish on Overnight Shooting leaves One Man Dead and another Man in Critical Condition
oldebloke on Campbell Crossing Expands Recycling Program
jutnjen on Federal cuts pose problems for TWRA’s Trout Stocking Program
TheCommissioner on Dr. Rick Gregory presents upcoming lecture series on Tobacco Wars
yawapi on For What Purpose Do We Educate Our Children?
TimAllen on Jake Locker Introduction Press Conference
blakeives on Afghan National Army assumes responsibility of Forward Operating Base Blessing
catsjama on Clarksville Parks and Recreation kicks off Youth Recreation League registration
ClarksvilleBornnRaised on Spring Clean Up
glomergirl on Missing Woman feared to be Victim of Home Invasion Kidnapping
Sylvia Britton on Tick Borne Illnesses In Tennessee
brown88 on TWRA requests public input for 2011-2012 Hunting Regulations
GrahamH on Tick Borne Illnesses In Tennessee
Roland Woodworth on Tick Borne Illnesses In Tennessee
Bill Larson on Tick Borne Illnesses In Tennessee
Bill Larson on CDE Statement on Attorney General Opinion
Exfiltrator on Belgian trucker treks across Afghanistan in U.S. Army
smilingbandit on Soldiers mark official Induction to NCO corps during Ceremony
Misti Schroeter via Facebook on TBI seeks public’s help in Manhunt
David Russell via Facebook on President Obama’s first two years in office.
Bill Larson on Give your child a Head Start!
Misti Schroeter via Facebook on Give your child a Head Start!
Roland Woodworth on Clarksville-Montgomery County Supports Recent Filming of Lifetime Show Coming Home
Granny Piper via Facebook on Shooting Investigation Underway
Clarksville Online via Facebook on Shooting Investigation Underway
Clarksville Online via Facebook on Shooting Investigation Underway
KeshaO on It is time to protest local natural gas rates
Granny Piper via Facebook on Shooting Investigation Underway
Amanda M Weiss-Cook via Facebook on Shooting Investigation Underway
Judy Hansford via Facebook on January Unemployment Rate 9.5 Percent
Granny Piper via Facebook on IRS Has $17 Million for Tennesseans Who Have Not Filed a 2007 Income Tax Return
Sarah McCollum via Facebook on Trauma center named after fallen Currahee medic opens
David Russell via Facebook on Sgt Daryl Brewer’s retirement and Sgt Coz Minetos promotion ceremony
Paige Kimball via Facebook on 158 More Wings of Destiny Soldiers Return
Melinda Kelly-Rich via Facebook on 911 Board adds training requirements for missing-children calls
Roberta Pell Hamm via Facebook on Fort Campbell Soldier dies due to illness
Samantha Hash via Facebook on Wet and stormy arrival for 274 soldiers
Haley Hernandez via Facebook on Wet and stormy arrival for 274 soldiers
Bill Larson on Let’s Just See Who Is Entitled
Bill Larson on State Representative Joe Pitts Opposes an Attack On Tennessee Teachers
Alec on Let’s Just See Who Is Entitled
Chris Drew via Facebook on State Representative Joe Pitts Opposes an Attack On Tennessee Teachers
pappyg on Let’s Just See Who Is Entitled
Artie Grassman via Facebook on New CDE Lightband Rates Aimed At Reducing Peak Energy Usage
Lauren Green via Facebook on New CDE Lightband Rates Aimed At Reducing Peak Energy Usage
mayay on The illegal flood is just overwhelming
Marie Celeste Ellis via Facebook on Fort Campbell Soldier dies from small arms fire wounds
Fiona Mitchell via Facebook on Where There Is Sadness, Let Me Sow Joy
Granny Piper via Facebook on Diet Soda may raise odds of Vascular Events
Clarksville Online via Facebook on Vice President Biden was a surprise guest at 3rd Brigade Combat Team Welcome Home Ceremony
Patty Wallace Phillips via Facebook on Water Outage and Road Closure on Union Street
Roland Woodworth on Our Son is Home
Debbie Berry-Fields via Facebook on Drug Lab discovered in Nangarhar, Material Destroyed
Karel Meyer Biggs via Facebook on Winter Storm blankets area in Snow
Susan Hoyle via Facebook on Winter Storm blankets area in Snow
Steve Giles via Facebook on Road Conditions in Clarksville
Steve Giles via Facebook on Road Conditions in Clarksville
Shaun Garner via Facebook on Bat Govs picked seventh in preseason poll
Jennifer Voiland Kready via Facebook on Green Thumb Festival Planned for May 7th 2011
Steve Giles via Facebook on Applicants Sought for Citizen Police Academy
Granny Piper via Facebook on 911 Center and Clarksville Police responding to weather related calls
Robin Hartman via Facebook on 911 Center and Clarksville Police responding to weather related calls
Jeff Mackens via Facebook on Workers Urged to Check Eligibly for EITC
Granny Piper via Facebook on Clarksville Parks and Recreation launches new outdoor website
Kitty Brown Howard via Facebook on The 101st Airborne Division continues its return to Clarksville
Susan Hoyle via Facebook on President George W. Bush to sign Decision Points at Fort Campbell Main PX
Jane Notmyname via Facebook on Indoor Aquatic Center to Close Early Through Friday
Lori Mahaffey via Facebook on The 3rd Brigade Combat Team continues their return home
Lori Mahaffey via Facebook on The 3rd Brigade Combat Team continues their return home
Vicki Colon via Facebook on 290 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team have arrived home safely
James Andrew Parker via Facebook on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 2011 Unity speaker February 9th at APSU
David Russell via Facebook on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 2011 Unity speaker February 9th at APSU
Clarksville Online via Facebook on Another winter storm moves into the area
Lisa Burgess Mason via Facebook on Another winter storm moves into the area
Pamela Ragan Briggs via Facebook on Three APSU faculty members achieve recognition
Kelly Maselli via Facebook on Why Downtown?
Jennifer L. via Facebook on Strollers Recalled to Repair by phil&teds USA Due to Amputation and Laceration Hazards
lsnrnn33 on Charter Sucks!
Susan Hoyle via Facebook on IRS to Start Processing Delayed Returns on February 14th
Dorothy Chatham Hartzog via Facebook on Clarksville Department of Electricity Superintendent Announces New Hire
Dorothy Chatham Hartzog via Facebook on Clarksville Department of Electricity Superintendent Announces New Hire
Misty McCrory Crawford via Facebook on Winter weather wreaks havoc on area
Susan Hoyle via Facebook on CPD’s Youth Coalition Essay Winners Rewarded
Steve Giles via Facebook on Clarksville Montgomery County Schools on Half Day Schedule Today due to Weather
Roland Woodworth via Facebook on Night time blast sends south bound lane of the Red River bridge plummeting
Angela O'Hara via Facebook on Night time blast sends south bound lane of the Red River bridge plummeting
InShock on Homicide Suspect in Custody
Bud on The King’s Speech ‘More than Entertainment to People Who Stutter’
cathyo20 on The King’s Speech ‘More than Entertainment to People Who Stutter’
Granny Piper via Facebook on Population-wide Reduction in Salt Consumption Recommended
Steve Giles via Facebook on Coffee Party of Clarksville TN to host Meeting of the Minds Summit Meeting
Roland Woodworth via Facebook on Small plane crashes in Sango, Tennessee
Sue MacAfee via Facebook on Small plane crashes in Sango, Tennessee
Chris Jackson via Facebook on Free Tickets for Ron White’s Celebrity Salute to the Troops
Barbara Y. Wills via Facebook on Remembering Julia Martin
Granny Piper via Facebook on High sugar consumption may increase risk factors for heart disease in American teenagers
Matthew Bennett via Facebook on Local citizen plans protest in response to CDE’s hire of Johnny Piper
Steve Giles via Facebook on Local citizen plans protest in response to CDE’s hire of Johnny Piper
John R Shaner via Facebook on Local citizen plans protest in response to CDE’s hire of Johnny Piper
Barbara Y. Wills via Facebook on Water Outage on North and South 11th Streets and East College Street
Chris Hansen-Photography via Facebook on Task Force Currahee focuses on physical, mental toughness
wardfort on Prostitution lingers in Clarksville. Why?
Bill Larson on Activist group being forming to ensure needs of Lincoln Homes residents represented
Scott Beasley on Activist group being forming to ensure needs of Lincoln Homes residents represented
Anneli Rufus on The eyewear industry is an incredible ripoff, but there are alternatives
Cahill on The eyewear industry is an incredible ripoff, but there are alternatives
kholesgram on The Rabidoux campaign is looking forward to the November elections
SherlockMaxWell on Male Menopause affects more than Five Million Men
lovie on New local mortuary takes interest in saving area youth from desolation
Pravin Mehta on Indian Community gathers to celebrate their freedom
Bill Larson on Indian Community gathers to celebrate their freedom
icedmudd on Give babies a healthy start with breastfeeding
aclem63 on New CD by APSU’s Gateway Chamber Ensemble Lauded by National Music Magazine
jeffsloan on Follow simple steps to enjoy safe swimming
Eric Patton on Tennessee surviving police spouse elected to National Board
flewis on Here we go again
Bill Larson on Here we go again
bapman1 on Reading by the end of third grade matters
BuffaloSoldier9 on The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is at it again!
flewis on Here we go again
flewis on Here we go again
Steve Everett on Here we go again
cdenewcharter on CDE Lightband announces the addition of six new channels
Blayne Clements on How the Internet changed buying and selling for better or worse
Roland Woodworth on Residents plan to fight the development of a new quarry off of Exit 1
Yulelass on Clarksville closes out the 2010 Rivers & Spires Festival with some serious panache
Terry McMoore on Passing of Civil Rights Stalwart & NAACP Executive Director Emeritus Dr. Benjamin Lawson Hooks
Doug Barber on It’s time for Rivers and Spires!
Terry McMoore on Rivers and Spires gives a helping hand to businesses in Historic Downtown Clarksville
bapman1 on Adolescent literacy skills are lacking, State Comptroller’s report concludes
TheFunkyAvocado on Music Video as an Art Form
MP3FAN on Health Care reform means improved coverage for Tennesseans
Bill Larson on Music Video as an Art Form
Terry McMoore on Music Video as an Art Form
Terry McMoore on Mayor Piper announces he will not seek re-election to a third term
Bill Larson on Blondie’s: Franklin Street eatery booming in the heart of downtown
Doug Digger Eberhardt on Radio Talk Show Hosts vs. Common Sense – BUY GOLD!
kathy james on Blondie’s: Franklin Street eatery booming in the heart of downtown
blondiessandwiches on Blondie’s: Franklin Street eatery booming in the heart of downtown
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Show Hosts vs. Common Sense – BUY GOLD!
Rev. George Brooks on A review of “The Rising of Black America with the Assistance of White America”
Blayne Clements on Roxy Regional Theatre Brings Steinbeck’s Powerful OF MICE AND MEN To Stage
julie on Clarksville residents interviewed for new Dunbar Cave film
Roland Woodworth on How to Make Your House Look Like You Don’t Live There Anymore
ware18 on Clarksville juvenile to be tried as adult in Marla Court murder case
Blayne Clements on Clarksville’s city charter, revised or not, still lacks the simplest of principles
Blayne Clements on City Charter Revisions – You May Get to Decide
Blayne Clements on Local resident asks City Council to reconsider children at play sign policy
Blayne Clements on Legislative Bills of Interest in the 2010 Session
Terry McMoore on Clarksville learns “Lessons from Little Rock”
Blayne Clements on Audit finds former Wrestling Coach at Kenwood High School improperly withheld school funds
Donald Watkins II on APSU Professor seeks to challenge Republican Marsha Blackburn for the 7th District
cartercousin on The Roxy Regional Theatre kicks off the Johnny Cash musical “Ring of Fire” tonight
Blayne Clements on Film Noir Fest 2 at Belcourt Theatre
MP3FAN on China King hosts Chinese New Years Celebration on Valentines Day
MP3FAN on Mission Help Haiti: community relief effort at APSU
Scott Beasley on Mother of murdered Wyoming student, Matthew Shepard, to speak tomorrow
MP3FAN on Efforts to Save Teen Lives Are Making a Difference
MP3FAN on TWRA requests public input on its 2010-11 hunting regulations
Bill on City Charter Video – A Follow Up
Blayne Clements on City Charter Video – A Follow Up
Bill on City Charter Video – A Follow Up
MP3FAN on Mother of murdered Wyoming student, Matthew Shepard, to speak tomorrow
Scott Beasley on Mother of murdered Wyoming student, Matthew Shepard, to speak tomorrow
MP3FAN on Judy Shepard’s visit brought out the best side of APSU
MP3FAN on Judy Shepard’s visit brought out the best side of APSU
Linda L. Cain on Snowfall – Jan 30th 2010
Blayne Clements on Snowfall – Jan 30th 2010
Bill on City Charter revisions going down in flames at the State Legislature
a_meteorologist on Snow and Ice in Clarksville, TN
Terry McMoore on City Charter revisions going down in flames at the State Legislature
Terry McMoore on City Charter revisions going down in flames at the State Legislature
Blayne Clements on City Charter revisions going down in flames at the State Legislature
Blayne Clements on City Charter revisions going down in flames at the State Legislature
Bill Larson on City Charter revisions going down in flames at the State Legislature
Blayne Clements on Sen. Tim Barnes and Rep. Joe Pitts lead the charge to fix Tennessee’s worker compensation law
Blayne Clements on Idea for grocery stores: Give away cloth bags and increase your profits
Tim Cash on How To Run For Elected Office Forum
Blayne Clements on How To Run For Elected Office Forum
Blayne Clements on Sen. Tim Barnes and Rep. Joe Pitts lead the charge to fix Tennessee’s worker compensation law
Blayne Clements on Sen. Tim Barnes and Rep. Joe Pitts lead the charge to fix Tennessee’s worker compensation law
TWB on Homelessness: It can happen to anyone
spelunker on Blondie’s: Franklin Street eatery booming in the heart of downtown
Blayne Clements on APSU to present the first of the Winter Salon Series for the year
TJ Duprey on Do you want Foreign Nuclear Waste in TN?
Edelweiss Club on Oktoberfest ist Wunderbar!
Scott Beasley on Tennessee’s most popular baby names hold onto top spots
ScottL on Idea for grocery stores: Give away cloth bags and increase your profits
Blayne Clements on Merry Christmas
Blayne Clements on The Fine Print & Deceptive Ads
Blayne Clements on Missing something this Christmas Season?
mcody on The Yellow Pages scam
lisa on Clarksville Police Department News
clarksville28 on MCES’s Honor Choir performs at Governors Square Mall
Scott Beasley on Today is the 68th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor
Blayne Clements on Do you want Foreign Nuclear Waste in TN?
Blayne Clements on Legislative Report regarding post office closures
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Shows Hosts vs. Common Sense: Britons receive worse health care than we do
diannaschaos on Red Light Cameras: Increase crashes, injuries and insurance rates
Scott Beasley on Humdrum Season Paves the Way
Scott Beasley on Do you want Foreign Nuclear Waste in TN?
Scott Beasley on Classism: How We Talk about Earnings
Beth Robinson on Do you want Foreign Nuclear Waste in TN?
Scott Beasley on BusinessWeek singles out Clarksville TN as best city in Tennessee to raise kids
DrTjMpR on Potential City Ban on Dogs in Parks
Roland Woodworth on Thea Agnew needs your help so that Fort Campbell wins Operation Rising Star
Pegfolly Arts on Blue Star Memorial Marker dedicated at the Montgomery County Courthouse
Pegfolly Arts on Blue Star Memorial marker dedication Monday
Sylvia Britton on Get a handle on cleaning
Blayne Clements on Get a handle on cleaning
Sylvia Britton on Get a handle on cleaning
Beth Britton on Get a handle on cleaning
Sylvia Britton on Get a handle on cleaning
Bill Larson on Get a handle on cleaning
NubisPertusus on Time to wake up and smell the coffee
drivedoctor on The Savvy Consumer Column
mrwiz on The Tri-Cities Magicians’ Society meeting Tuesday
Scott Beasley on Austin Peay College Democrats awarded health care reform grant.
Scott Beasley on Will uncontrolled debt be the downfall of America? I.O.U.S.A. may have the answer
Scott Beasley on AARP disappointed by Senate’s vote to block protection of access to Medicare doctors
Scott Beasley on Clarksville Receives $4,000 to Plant Trees
Blayne Clements on How listening to music can change your outlook on the world
Bill Larson on Clarksville Receives $4,000 to Plant Trees
Scott Beasley on Clarksville Receives $4,000 to Plant Trees
derdev on Extreme Makeover Family Chosen
Bill Larson on SEIU & ACORN: Guilt by Association
Mark Naccarato on SEIU & ACORN: Guilt by Association
Scott Beasley on SEIU & ACORN: Guilt by Association
Blayne Clements on Oktoberfest was one of the major entertainment events of the year
Bill Larson on 101st Airborne Soldiers to conduct air assault training into Troy, TN
Doc D 327th on 101st Airborne Soldiers to conduct air assault training into Troy, TN
fall0ffyourchair on A Doll’s House: Ibsen’s once banned play births feminism for modern stage
Blayne Clements on Unreasonable hatred in American politics
Bill Larson on St. Bethlehem neighborhood gets together for Great Chili Cook Off
Turner McCullough Jr. on APSU’s Barry Kitterman wins fiction award for ‘The Baker’s Boys’
arendc62 on 101st Airborne Soldiers to conduct air assault training into Troy, TN
Bill Larson on APSU’s Barry Kitterman wins fiction award for ‘The Baker’s Boys’
Blayne Clements on APSU’s Barry Kitterman wins fiction award for ‘The Baker’s Boys’
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Show Hosts Vs. Common Sense – Alexander Hamilton
Bill Walker on Radio Talk Show Hosts Vs. Common Sense – Alexander Hamilton
Blayne Clements on Frolic on Franklin Street showcases the arts in Historic Downtown Clarksville
Blayne Clements on Attention span can lead to success or failure in school
Kato on Woman held on solicitation of arson
Bill Larson on Woman held on solicitation of arson
weaver.robert on When are WE going to get over it?
Kato on Woman held on solicitation of arson
Kasey on When are WE going to get over it?
Bill Larson on Are large maximum class size laws giving your child a fair chance?
bapman1 on Are large maximum class size laws giving your child a fair chance?
Nabiyah1 on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Bill Larson on Family health is key to preventing infant deaths
isa kocher on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Theresa Jones on Hope vs Fear & Ignorance: Which will win?
Scott Beasley on Hope vs Fear & Ignorance: Which will win?
Scott Beasley on Blackburn held Town Hall meeting in Clarksville Tennessee
Scott Beasley on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Scott Beasley on Conservatives Against Capitalism?
Scott Beasley on Clarksville Receives grant to plant trees from the TN Department of Agriculture
Clarksville Citizen on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Bill Larson on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Clarksville Citizen on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Bill Larson on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Clarksville Citizen on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Capri on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Bill Larson on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Capri on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Bill Larson on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
aclem63 on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Clarksville Citizen on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
A Patriotic American on The Mayor’s anti-Islamic email is a major embarrassment
Blayne Clements on Montgomery County shares in $17M TDOT enhancement grant
Scott Beasley on Radio Talk Shows Hosts vs. Common Sense: Britons receive worse health care than we do
Blayne Clements on Local healthcare reform group to rally at Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s office
mrslane on When are WE going to get over it?
Bill Larson on Fort Campbell’s Super Saturday Air Show made the Screaming Eagles roar
agapi on Arguments for healthcare reform
agapi on Kucinich Calls for renewed debate on national spending priorities
aclem63 on The Clarksville Community Concert Association announces their 2009-10 Community Concert Series schedule
IdtSummit on Protect yourself against identity theft
Bill Larson on Red Light Cameras Will Soon Be Online
jeny33213 on Red Light Cameras Will Soon Be Online
Bill Larson on Multiple fatalities in crash at intersection of Edmondson Ferry Road
Mark Naccarato on Conservatives Against Capitalism?
Blayne Clements on Multiple fatalities in crash at intersection of Edmondson Ferry Road
Faldo on Conservatives Against Capitalism?
Blayne Clements on Conservatives Against Capitalism?
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
I_am_a_lead_pencil on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
I_am_a_lead_pencil on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
Blayne Clements on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
Bill Larson on Tanner discusses health care in 8th district radio address
I_am_a_lead_pencil on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
Keith Svadba on National Health Care Call-in Day: Thousands urge Congress to vote yes before recess
Bill Larson on Recovery Act funds to assist 12 rural transit agencies
Scott Beasley on Kucinich Calls for renewed debate on national spending priorities
Beth Robinson on Radio Talk Shows Vs. Common Sense: The Increase in the Minimum Wage
Blayne Clements on Addressing the perception of a need for guns in city parks
Mark Naccarato on Healthcare Supporters Take Over Tea Party in “Red Tennessee”
Scott Beasley on Healthcare Supporters Take Over Tea Party in “Red Tennessee”
Scott Beasley on National Health Care Call-in Day: Thousands urge Congress to vote yes before recess
Scott Beasley on IRS Seeks Public Comment by Aug. 31 for Tax Preparer Study
Scott Beasley on The “Green” Movement
Scott Beasley on Blackburn opponent suggests that she “Simply does not get it”
Scott Beasley on Arguments for healthcare reform
Scott Beasley on Health Care advocates baffled over Congressman Tanner’s vote
Scott Beasley on Health Care advocates baffled over Congressman Tanner’s vote
David Cutting on “Theft” by City Hall
Bill Larson on “Theft” by City Hall
Scott Beasley on “Theft” by City Hall
Blayne Clements on “Theft” by City Hall
Scott Beasley on Rep. John Tanner’s Vote Jeopardizes Health Care Reform
Bill Larson on Rep. John Tanner’s Vote Jeopardizes Health Care Reform
Scott Beasley on Rep. John Tanner’s Vote Jeopardizes Health Care Reform
NEXT100 on Army Corps of Engineers working to address mountaintop removal coal mining concerns
Bill Larson on Rep. John Tanner’s Vote Jeopardizes Health Care Reform
redhatrob on Rep. John Tanner’s Vote Jeopardizes Health Care Reform
Scott Beasley on A day in the life of a primary care physician: prior authorizations, denials, & delays in treatment
Scott Beasley on APSU using electric cars to promote green technology
piperdoesnthaveadegree on Councils okays $32 million in marina debt
Scott Beasley on Marina construction has begun
Scott Beasley on Healthcare: Change the debate support a real public option
Scott Beasley on Healthcare: Change the debate support a real public option
Scott Beasley on A legislative report from State Representative Joe Pitts
Keith Svadba on Tanner statement on ‘cap and trade’ legislation
Lincoln Hawk on Clarksville Intersection improvement project set to begin
Bill Larson on Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration Photo Gallery
Scott Beasley on Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration Photo Gallery
fight or die on Justice Department asked to investigate Chad Youth Enhancement Center
Bill Larson on Clarksville Intersection improvement project set to begin
GotCrooks on Outlaw Field receives $350,000 grant for new terminal
Bill Larson on Senator Barnes announces local recipients of Tennessee Arts Commission grants
Luvmy5 on Senator Barnes announces local recipients of Tennessee Arts Commission grants
Scott Beasley on Don’t let heat, mosquitoes spoil your summer
Beth Robinson on Shareholders seek to prevent Fidelity Investments from indirectly contributing to genocide
lisasaunders on Let’s Strike Out CMV
Scott Beasley on Buy, Sell, Trade at the Great American Gun and Knife Show
Rod Crabtree on Buy, Sell, Trade at the Great American Gun and Knife Show
Scott Beasley on Buy, Sell, Trade at the Great American Gun and Knife Show
Scott Beasley on Project Censored is Coming to Nashville on June 26th
Bill Larson on Red Light Cameras Will Soon Be Online
jahue on Red Light Cameras Will Soon Be Online
Beth Robinson on APSU Professor seeks to challenge Republican Marsha Blackburn for the 7th District
Sandy Britt on Potential City Ban on Dogs in Parks
Scott Beasley on Potential City Ban on Dogs in Parks
Scott Beasley on APSU Professor seeks to challenge Republican Marsha Blackburn for the 7th District
Scott Beasley on Agriculture Enhancement Program funding now available
Sandy Britt on Potential City Ban on Dogs in Parks
Bill Larson on Potential City Ban on Dogs in Parks
Terry McMoore on Community leader has scholarship named in his honor.
Scott Beasley on Potential City Ban on Dogs in Parks
Turner McCullough Jr. on Outlaw Field receives $350,000 grant for new terminal
Scott Beasley on Houston County Airport to benefit from state aeronautics grant
Bill Larson on Author and Publisher ask court to dismiss eminent domain defamation lawsuit
George on Author and Publisher ask court to dismiss eminent domain defamation lawsuit
Scott Beasley on My Supreme Court nominee
Scott Beasley on Obama proclaims June 2009 is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month
Bill Larson on Obama proclaims June 2009 is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month
Scott Beasley on Obama proclaims June 2009 is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month
Scott Beasley on Goodbye, GM
Bill Larson on Goodbye, GM
Turner McCullough Jr. on Governor’s Highway Safety Office concludes Click It or Ticket Campaign
Bill Larson on Naturalization ceremony for Fort Campbell Soldiers
Terry McMoore on My Supreme Court nominee
Bill Larson on Absent, but not forgotten!
Terry McMoore on Absent, but not forgotten!
Turner McCullough Jr. on Absent, but not forgotten!
Keith Svadba on Mother of U.S. Marine who was waterboarded rips Cheney, others
Keith Svadba on City’s drive for new enforcement cameras must be stopped!
redhatrob on The “Secret Ballot” Myth and the Employee Free Choice Act
odie on Phone call phishing scam targeting Montgomery County
pinklady on New local mortuary takes interest in saving area youth from desolation
Bill Larson on The Tennnessee House GOP Review
Terry McMoore on Clarksville For Obama Wine Tasting and House Party
waynebateman on A plea for Planet Earth
Blayne Clements on Nashville News vs Local News on Real Estate
Bill Larson on Second Annual Military Appreciation Day Picnic this weekend
Mark Naccarato on The “Secret Ballot” Myth and the Employee Free Choice Act
ortho2003 on The “Secret Ballot” Myth and the Employee Free Choice Act
Camden Y on The true cost of pork spending
Bill Larson on Red Light Cameras Will Soon Be Online
Turner McCullough Jr. on Sen. Kyle: ‘Return unused lottery funds to students’
StopBigBrotherMD on City’s drive for new enforcement cameras must be stopped!
photoradarscam on City’s drive for new enforcement cameras must be stopped!
Jim Hancock on Mediterranean reflections shine at Silke’s Evening with the Artists
Terry McMoore on “Like It Was the Last Day” staging finale April 12th
campus189 on What were they thinking? An UZI in the hands of a child leads to tragedy
Bill Larson on Fort Donelson: ‘Sankofa Soldiers” Civil War drama at Stewart County Annex
Turner McCullough Jr. on Artistic mother and son take awards in DAC
Turner McCullough Jr. on Fort Donelson: ‘Sankofa Soldiers” Civil War drama at Stewart County Annex
Bill Larson on Fort Donelson: ‘Sankofa Soldiers” Civil War drama at Stewart County Annex
Mike Sanford on Activists win free speech fight in Clarksville
Keith Svadba on Is Clarksville a monarchy? Local Judge takes charter revision to task on balance of power
Bill Larson on Is Clarksville a monarchy? Local Judge takes charter revision to task on balance of power
Mike Sanford on Is Clarksville a monarchy? Local Judge takes charter revision to task on balance of power
Turner McCullough Jr. on Is Clarksville a monarchy? Local Judge takes charter revision to task on balance of power
chekawa on Vietnam Vets urged to be tested for Agent Orange exposure
MikeB on Clarksville activists ask court to dismiss “frivolous” lawsuit
Blayne Clements on Legislator to push change to Open Container bill
robgilm on Legislator to push change to Open Container bill
oldebloke on Legislator to push change to Open Container bill
talonna on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
Bill Larson on Last Act: Bush ‘sign off’ weakened radiation exposure limits
MartyB on Last Act: Bush ‘sign off’ weakened radiation exposure limits
Bill Larson on Last Act: Bush ‘sign off’ weakened radiation exposure limits
donnamarcus on Last Act: Bush ‘sign off’ weakened radiation exposure limits
Luvmy5 on “Mistaken identity” triggers tougher school dismissal procedures
Luvmy5 on “Mistaken identity” triggers tougher school dismissal procedures
abarnes5 on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
Turner McCullough Jr. on Finance Committee to hear offer on site for marina wetland mitigation
mommaof3 on Native Cultural Circle completes annual election of officers
mommaof3 on The “play date…”
mommaof3 on Sleeping help for sleepless parents
lovinggabriel on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
momof96 on New mandate on toys goes into effect; used products exempt from testing
Blayne Clements on New House Speaker supporters address Tennessee GOP
eyeontn on New House Speaker supporters address Tennessee GOP
Sondra on When are WE going to get over it?
Lauryn on NEMS teacher killed, wife critically injured in motorcycle crash
lawlite 12 on NEMS teacher killed, wife critically injured in motorcycle crash
Bill Larson on New mandate on toys goes into effect; used products exempt from testing
hood conservative on NAACP congratulates the RNC and its new Chairman, Michael S. Steele
hood conservative on NAACP congratulates the RNC and its new Chairman, Michael S. Steele
cassie on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
asapcc on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
xsjed on When are WE going to get over it?
MomofTwins1992 on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
roxnsox on Soldier held on million dollar bond; faces homicide charges in death of a child
Bill Larson on Senate compromise whittles down “Recovery” bill
RNurse on Senate compromise whittles down “Recovery” bill
MickeyWhiet on Former slave speaks at APSU
Turner McCullough Jr. on State Senate 1st day legislation bin fills up, awaits committee assignments
Turner McCullough Jr. on State Senate 1st day legislation bin fills up, awaits committee assignments
Blayne Clements on State Senate 1st day legislation bin fills up, awaits committee assignments
Rece007 on When are WE going to get over it?
Fightingpreacher on Republican National Committee elects first Black Chairman to lead the ‘Party of Lincoln!’
Terry McMoore on Republican National Committee elects first Black Chairman to lead the ‘Party of Lincoln!’
Bill Larson on Parris Island, SC.: Four days with the U.S. Marines
buzzflash.net on Parris Island, SC.: Four days with the U.S. Marines
Blayne Clements on Parris Island, SC.: Four days with the U.S. Marines
Bill Larson on Remembering a friend and hero
hood conservative on When are WE going to get over it?
David Cutting on CMCSS e-mail “misunderstood” by principals; community leaders appeased but mourn “lost opportunity”
DJR on CMCSS e-mail “misunderstood” by principals; community leaders appeased but mourn “lost opportunity”
David Cutting on Change is going to come, and it will start with us.
hood conservative on Community leaders question CMCSS on lack of student access to inauguration coverage
Debbie Boen on Inauguration viewing linked to curriculum; some CMCSS students denied a view of “history as it happened”
DJR on Inauguration viewing linked to curriculum; some CMCSS students denied a view of “history as it happened”
An Open Mind on Inauguration viewing linked to curriculum; some CMCSS students denied a view of “history as it happened”
Blayne Clements on Inauguration viewing linked to curriculum; some CMCSS students denied a view of “history as it happened”
Turner McCullough Jr. on Inauguration viewing linked to curriculum; some CMCSS students denied a view of “history as it happened”
Luvmy5 on Inauguration viewing linked to curriculum; some CMCSS students denied a view of “history as it happened”
Turner McCullough Jr. on When are WE going to get over it?
Bill Larson on 2009 City Council committee assignments announced
Eric on When are WE going to get over it?
Turner McCullough Jr. on New state constitutional officers elected
SallySez on Christian Cross does not represent all deceased vets, UA tells Federal Appeal Court
Debbie Boen on Christian Cross does not represent all deceased vets, UA tells Federal Appeal Court
David Cutting on Discovering more than Music at Clarksville’s Kindermusik class.
Tommy B on Food Drive to benefit Loaves and Fishes
Blayne Clements on Local Attorney takes oath of office. Now it’s Senator Barnes!
Debbie Boen on Local ‘Day of Service’ dedicated to “Feeding Clarksville’s Needy”
Turner McCullough Jr. on Homeless woman charged with aggravated robbery
Blayne Clements on ArtWalk launches 2009 season
Debbie Boen on ArtWalk launches 2009 season
Blayne Clements on ArtWalk launches 2009 season
Gordon on Election of Tennessee Constitutional Officers: Comptroller of the Treasury
Turner McCullough Jr. on Election of Tennessee Constitutional Officers: Comptroller of the Treasury
Charlie Peters on Ethanol: great politics, ineffective energy
Bill Larson on Red light cameras in the Volunteer State: unsafe, unconstitutional, and unnecessary
Blayne Clements on CAMTAN: Serving the HIV/AIDS community
Wormser on Red light cameras in the Volunteer State: unsafe, unconstitutional, and unnecessary
Wormser on Red light cameras in the Volunteer State: unsafe, unconstitutional, and unnecessary
Turner McCullough Jr. on “Acts of kindness” restores Christmas to family victimized by crime
gladtobeout on Following Second Death, Parents Remove Children from Chad Youth Enhancement Center
BillSummers on City Council postpones marina lease vote
Christine Anne Piesyk on City Council postpones marina lease vote
Bill Larson on City Council postpones marina lease vote
Turner McCullough Jr. on City Council postpones marina lease vote
Blayne Clements on To the Clarksville City Council: “You have the cart before the horse!”
Bill Larson on City Council set to okay lease for marina
Turner McCullough Jr. on City Council set to okay lease for marina
Turner McCullough Jr. on Pitts appointed to Workers Compensation Committee
Blayne Clements on Wind shears top off city Christmas tree
Blayne Clements on Sheriff’s Department, volunteers brighten Christmas for Fort Campbell children
Bill Larson on Sheriff’s Department, volunteers brighten Christmas for Fort Campbell children
Blayne Clements on Sheriff’s Department, volunteers brighten Christmas for Fort Campbell children
enlightenedliberal on The sin of Confederate hero worship
Blayne Clements on Making a case for vocational schools at the high school level
Turner McCullough Jr. on It’s official: Hemlock to invest $1.2 billion for polysilicon plant
Blayne Clements on It’s official: Hemlock to invest $1.2 billion for polysilicon plant
Blayne Clements on A writer’s calendar in review
Bill Larson on Hysteria over Barack Obama’s birth certificate escalates to lunacy
grandson of editor on Inauguration and a confluence of events to bring millions to Washington D.C.
Eric H on “Hidden hazards” in children’s toys still abound
Turner McCullough Jr. on Citizen representation on local boards: Are we in accordance with TN’s Open Appointments Act?
Turner McCullough Jr. on New Immigration Law change seeks exclusion of Sharia Law
Jimmie Garland, Sr. on Justice Department, HUD, hear citizen concerns on development, urban renewal
Debbie Boen on “Emma: A Play in Two Acts” at APSU
YonvGigage on New Immigration Law change seeks exclusion of Sharia Law
YonvGigage on Groundbreaking planned for Fort Defiance Interpretive Center
David Cutting on Councils okays $32 million in marina debt
Blayne Clements on Councils okays $32 million in marina debt
SecondThought on New Immigration Law change seeks exclusion of Sharia Law
Blayne Clements on CPD seeks public assistance on armed robbery case
Blayne Clements on Clarksville’s Black Friday morning looked more like Ash-Gray Friday
Blayne Clements on Finding truth in the evening news …
David Cutting on Finding truth in the evening news …
Kitty Madden on Finding truth in the evening news …
Beverly on Finding truth in the evening news …
Turner McCullough Jr. on Just in time for Thanksgiving: old fashioned skillet cornbread
Blayne Clements on Just in time for Thanksgiving: old fashioned skillet cornbread
Blayne Clements on Black Friday: Retailers cast wary eye on first shopping day of the holiday season
Beth Britton on Just in time for Thanksgiving: old fashioned skillet cornbread
David Cutting on Conflicts of interest erode trust in city government
Blayne Clements on Just in time for Thanksgiving: old fashioned skillet cornbread
David Cutting on Conflicts of interest erode trust in city government
EricG on Conflicts of interest erode trust in city government
Bill Larson on Texas School Board should uphold sound science, reject creationism
JoeU on Texas School Board should uphold sound science, reject creationism
David Cutting on Justice Department, HUD, hear citizen concerns on development, urban renewal
Beth Britton on ASVAB: Backdoor military recruitment in the guise of “career testing”
David Cutting on ASVAB: Backdoor military recruitment in the guise of “career testing”
James Butler on Words of Warming: Climate news briefs
godzpoet on What were they thinking? An UZI in the hands of a child leads to tragedy
David Cutting on When to replace a city government
Bill Larson on When to replace a city government
Turner McCullough Jr. on Two in custody following stabbing incident
Beth Britton on Port Royal Lantern Tour unveils treasures of local history
David Cutting on Celebrate Obama at Lovin’ Spoonful
Bill Larson on Celebrate Obama at Lovin’ Spoonful
dobermanmacleod on Advancing climate change policy in a difficult economy
David Cutting on A Lon-n-ng night filled with confusion and a $32m development proposal!
Debbie Boen on One Woman’s Voice: From darkness into the light of change
Christine Anne Piesyk on One Woman’s Voice: From darkness into the light of change
Blayne Clements on Barnes takes Senate seat in 2-1 victory
Michael Sims on “Change” comes to America with Obama win
Christine Anne Piesyk on OMG, Seize the Day!
David Cutting on Election Wrap: How Montgomery County voted
Michael Sims on Obama: The right man for America’s future
Blayne Clements on Breaking News: OBAMA WINS!
Blayne Clements on Breaking News: Barnes over Kurita in updated results
Fightingpreacher on Obama: The right man for America’s future
Blayne Clements on County leaders opt out of downtown development plans
Fightingpreacher on Obama: The right man for America’s future
Fightingpreacher on Obama: The right man for America’s future
Debbie Boen on Dems plan Election 2008 celebration
Blayne Clements on Dui checkpoints: keeping our roadways safer
David Cutting on Barack Obama’s appeal goes beyond the color line
Turner McCullough Jr. on APSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert: delightful wonder
Christine Anne Piesyk on “Casualty notification” imposters target Fort Campbell families
Blayne Clements on APSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert: delightful wonder
EricG on Clarksville Online Candidate exclusive: The Tim Barnes interview
David Cutting on Clarksville Online Candidate exclusive: The Tim Barnes interview
Blayne Clements on Transit Center: For once, eminent domain could serve the people of Clarksville
Blayne Clements on Clarksville Online Candidate exclusive: The Tim Barnes interview
Terry McMoore on Clarksville Online Candidate exclusive: The Tim Barnes interview
David Cutting on Transit Center: For once, eminent domain could serve the people of Clarksville
latsyrcatek on Making ‘Cyberbabies’ is not child’s play
Bill Larson on “Punishment Park”: vintage film is eclectic, empowering, shocking
Bill Larson on Clarksville campaigning hits political low
Turner McCullough Jr. on Clarksville campaigning hits political low
Bill Larson on Voter Apathy: Is it possible in November??
msdaisy on Voter Apathy: Is it possible in November??
Blayne Clements on “Haunting History” returns to Dunbar Cave
Blayne Clements on Tricks, Treats, Costumes and Safety: Red Cross offers Halloween safety tips
PM on What were they thinking? An UZI in the hands of a child leads to tragedy
EricG on What were they thinking? An UZI in the hands of a child leads to tragedy
EricG on Democrats: We are beating ourselves
Floyd on Democrats: We are beating ourselves
Beth Robinson on Democrats: We are beating ourselves
Bill Larson on Democrats: We are beating ourselves
David Cutting on The 3rd debate: Did McCain really say that?
Christine Anne Piesyk on The 3rd debate: Did McCain really say that?
jafreelance on The 3rd debate: Did McCain really say that?
David Cutting on The 3rd debate: Did McCain really say that?
Bill Larson on Obama shares values with all Americans
Turner McCullough Jr. on Obama shares values with all Americans
Terry McMoore on Obama shares values with all Americans
Bill Larson on Plunging to earth: An adrenalin rush
Blayne Clements on Plunging to earth: An adrenalin rush
Bill Larson on Port Royal Historic Park offers tours by Lantern light
Heart of the Hawk on 11th Inter-Tribal Powwow: festive color, music and motion
votechange on Sign of the Times: Montgomery County Republicans promote Kurita write-in campaign
helena on Imagine Palin as President…
Christine Anne Piesyk on Where are your donated dollars going?
Turner McCullough Jr. on Watching, waiting on Biden/Palin debate
ki on Watching, waiting on Biden/Palin debate
George Purvis on The sin of Confederate hero worship
David Cutting on Councilor Lewis to address Outreach Center, Leadership Clarksville forum
David Cutting on Councilor Lewis to address Outreach Center, Leadership Clarksville forum
Debbie Boen on The sin of Confederate hero worship
GMForsythe on The sin of Confederate hero worship
Julie Mathis on Paddling your child? Corporal punishment in schools still legal in Tennessee
stophitting.org on Paddling your child? Corporal punishment in schools still legal in Tennessee
VirginiaHarris on All eyes on the South as historic Presidential Debates draw near
Bill Larson on 1 person, 0 votes : Voters elected Kurita, Committee selected Barnes
cooljim on 1 person, 0 votes : Voters elected Kurita, Committee selected Barnes
Julie Mathis on Mr. & Mrs. Middle Class: You’ve been punked!
Terry McMoore on Women for Obama to celebrate 88th anniversary of women’s right to vote!
votechange on Barnes: “What can I do for the people of District 22?”
Beth Robinson on Women for Obama to celebrate 88th anniversary of women’s right to vote!
doumakes on Big Brother lives: Photo ticket cameras could track drivers nationwide
Turner McCullough Jr. on The flip side of the 9/13 Kurita/Barnes Executive Committee hearing
Sasor.R on “Banned Books” to be celebrated in APSU readings
mr.eap on 1 person, 0 votes : Voters elected Kurita, Committee selected Barnes
votechange on The flip side of the 9/13 Kurita/Barnes Executive Committee hearing
Debbie Boen on “Democrat against Democrat…” as Primary vote is overturned; Executive Committees to decide outcome in Senate race
Christine Anne Piesyk on “Democrat against Democrat…” as Primary vote is overturned; Executive Committees to decide outcome in Senate race
Beth Robinson on “Democrat against Democrat…” as Primary vote is overturned; Executive Committees to decide outcome in Senate race
Bill Larson on “Democrat against Democrat…” as Primary vote is overturned; Executive Committees to decide outcome in Senate race
Bill Larson on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Nicole on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Nicole on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Bill Larson on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Nicole on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Nicole on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Christine Anne Piesyk on TSU summer stock ‘Romeo and Juliet’ sparkled with stage setting shift
Turner McCullough Jr. on Hurricane Ike blows gas prices over $4 mark
Beth Britton on Trail of Tears Pow Wow drums connect heart and feet to Mother Earth
Bill Larson on Ward 8 Candidate David Cutting speaks out on public safety issues
Turner McCullough Jr. on Our right to protest: a “fundamental aspect of American citizenship”
Beth Britton on Efforts underway to improve breastfeeding rates among black women
David Cutting on Ward 8 Candidate David Cutting speaks out on public safety issues
Bill Larson on Ward 8 Candidate David Cutting speaks out on public safety issues
mandyguth on Curbside recycling comes to Clarksville
Debbie Boen on End of summer reflection; ‘Welcome Fall!’
Bill Larson on Amy Goodman, two producers arrested, released at RNC convention
jayperoni on Plan for the future with faith-based or socially responsible investments
Beth Britton on It’s anybody’s guess: Will e-voting machines accurately tally votes?
David Cutting on Kucinich says “Wake Up America”
David Cutting on Candy Johnson launches city council bid
Beth Britton on At Custom House: Time Made Real with works by sculptor Tim Lewis
David Cutting on Lewis Baggett withdraws from Ward 5 race
David Cutting on Lewis Baggett withdraws from Ward 5 race
Rod Crabtree on Voter Apathy: Is it possible in November??
Rod Crabtree on Water Garden Society schedules tour
Rod Crabtree on Ballpark expansion, accessibility and drainage triggered Mericourt tree-cutting
Scott Beasley on Don’t be fooled by “troop withdrawal” agreement; we are still in for the long haul
Beth Britton on Hope Cemetery: Life and death celebrated in a garden of granite
LookUp on It’s all about the money: Revenue drives red-light cameras, not road safety
Christine Anne Piesyk on Don’t be fooled by “troop withdrawal” agreement; we are still in for the long haul
Debbie Boen on Lewis Baggett withdraws from Ward 5 race
Debbie Boen on Will uncontrolled debt be the downfall of America? I.O.U.S.A. may have the answer
Bill Larson on TVA hikes electric rates by 20%
Bill Larson on Local Dems celebrate grand opening of Election 2008 headquarters
Bill Larson on Innocent Florida, Louisiana motorists receive bogus photo tickets
Scott Beasley on Innocent Florida, Louisiana motorists receive bogus photo tickets
Scott Beasley on Flying the U. S. Flag at half-staff is no grandstanding gesture
holocene_epoch on Prostitution lingers in Clarksville. Why?
Turner McCullough Jr. on Prostitution lingers in Clarksville. Why?
Scott Beasley on Out again! Eternal flame extinguished on apathetic election day
Scott Beasley on Adult teacher rapes student; “lenient” 120 day jail sentence infuriates parent
NoChildJustice on Adult teacher rapes student; “lenient” 120 day jail sentence infuriates parent
votechange on Voter apathy reigns in Montgomery County as primary draws a mere 11.86% turnout
Christine Anne Piesyk on Voter apathy reigns in Montgomery County as primary draws a mere 11.86% turnout
Beth Robinson on Incumbent Senator Rosalind Kurita takes 22nd District with 19-vote margin
Scott Beasley on Proposed HHS regulation could impact accessibility to birth control
votechange on Tennessee State Senate District 22: “In case of emergency, unleash Fletch!”
modematic on Bible distribution in school sparks controversy, taunting of Jewish students
Turner McCullough Jr. on Bible distribution in school sparks controversy, taunting of Jewish students
votechange on As the August 7th primary nears, campaign strategy turns “ugly”
votechange on Pools close as heat wave settles on city
davidmdeady on Shelbyville’s Tyson Food plant shifts holidays; trades Labor Day for Ramadan
GeekElectro on Shelbyville’s Tyson Food plant shifts holidays; trades Labor Day for Ramadan
Bill Larson on City accepts 94 acres of donated land
Bill Larson on City accepts 94 acres of donated land
Turner McCullough Jr. on CTS fares “adjusted”: Elimination of transfers could double cost for many riders
Scott Beasley on Tennessee U. S. senators “wimp out” in cowardly support of FISA legislation
Scott Beasley on Peace Coalition anti-war demonstration targets potential US action in Iran
Bill Larson on Tennessee U. S. senators “wimp out” in cowardly support of FISA legislation
Scott Beasley on Peace Coalition anti-war demonstration targets potential US action in Iran
Scott Beasley on Tennessee U. S. senators “wimp out” in cowardly support of FISA legislation
Beth Robinson on Balancing both personal and political life? It can be done!
Blayne Clements on Balancing both personal and political life? It can be done!
Fightingpreacher on Chris Lugo: Time to re-examine gun control
wengen on Chris Lugo: Time to re-examine gun control
Scott Beasley on Chris Lugo: Time to re-examine gun control
Scott Beasley on Libel lawsuit against CPRC: It’s not over yet
Fightingpreacher on Chris Lugo: Time to re-examine gun control
Bill Larson on Senator Rosalind Kurita and Tim Barnes speak at public forum
Debbie Boen on Senator Rosalind Kurita and Tim Barnes speak at public forum
Scott Beasley on Senator Rosalind Kurita and Tim Barnes speak at public forum
votechange on Tim Barnes’ cross-cultural campaign resonates with voters
votechange on UT College Dems endorse Tim Barnes
votechange on Senator Rosalind Kurita and Tim Barnes speak at public forum
freedom on Senator Rosalind Kurita and Tim Barnes speak at public forum
Fightingpreacher on Chris Lugo: Re-defining ‘family’
Scott Beasley on U.S. House Candidate John Miglietta files federal Election Commission Report
Scott Beasley on Chris Lugo: Re-defining ‘family’
Fightingpreacher on Chris Lugo: Re-defining ‘family’
ANGRY MOTHER on Courtni Nichols held without bond in death of her infant daughter
Turner McCullough Jr. on A Prayer for Obama gains national notice
Christine Anne Piesyk on Unlit flame on July 4th a symptom, could it be Clarksville just does not care?
Bill Larson on City Judge salary restored
Bill Summers on City Judge salary restored
Scott Beasley on Institute For Justice calls for dismissal of developers’ frivolous lawsuit
Floyd on The true cost of pork spending
Christine Anne Piesyk on Judge Smith: Pay cut based on “incomplete, inaccurate” information
Bill Larson on The true cost of pork spending
Scott Beasley on Americans need solutions to housing crisis
Beth Robinson on James Hansen on climate: What’s at stake?
Scott Beasley on ‘Abstinence Only’ is government censorship
Scott Beasley on It’s time to extend unemployment benefits
Christine Anne Piesyk on AARP: A resource for seniors, ‘boomers
BobbyC on Termination appeal rejects CFD firing; next stop – the Mayor’s desk
oldebloke on ‘Abstinence Only’ is government censorship
chunkz on Banned Books: Have you read one?
Terry McMoore on Termination appeal rejects CFD firing; next stop – the Mayor’s desk
Turner McCullough Jr. on Ballpark expansion, accessibility and drainage triggered Mericourt tree-cutting
Scott Beasley on Obama candidacy: Writing a new page in American history
Terry McMoore on Disappointed supporter of Hillary Clinton
Turner McCullough Jr. on HUD finds flaws in Redevelopment Plan
Turner McCullough Jr. on HUD finds flaws in Redevelopment Plan
Turner McCullough Jr. on ‘Serious discord’ on ‘flawed’ development plan could jeopardize future HUD funds
Turner McCullough Jr. on Councilor Doyle seeks city council support for Red Cross emergency vehicle
Turner McCullough Jr. on Clarksville, TN considering red light cameras: Things the voters should consider
Turner McCullough Jr. on Red light Cameras: Albuquerque, NM
lesmis on Matthew Walker Health Clinic opens in North Clarksville for medical, dental care
Christine Anne Piesyk on Councilor Doyle seeks city council support for Red Cross emergency vehicle
Christine Anne Piesyk on Think Clarksville! Shop Clarksville!
Freddy.B on Americans need solutions to housing crisis
Michael Covington on Tennessee’s ‘Top Spot’ bottoms out
Scott Beasley on Property Rights group: This is not over!
savvyvoters on HUD, Justice Department asked to review Downtown Redevelopment Plan
Turner McCullough Jr. on HUD, Justice Department asked to review Downtown Redevelopment Plan
dobermanmacleod on A plea for Planet Earth
Bill Larson on APSU honors “Distinguished Teacher”
Turner McCullough Jr. on APSU honors “Distinguished Teacher”
Terry McMoore on APSU honors “Distinguished Teacher”
Turner McCullough Jr. on City fields 14 ‘representatives’ to Vegas for shopping center convention
Turner McCullough Jr. on Iowa court ruling: No tax dollars to be spent on prison rehab rooted in religion
Turner McCullough Jr. on Crossing lines between church and state
Christine Anne Piesyk on Meeting adjourned. Now for public comments!
Beth Robinson on Obama supporters plan phone bank rally
Bill Larson on Looking back on Rivers & Spires 2008
Scott Beasley on Looking back on Rivers & Spires 2008
Christine Anne Piesyk on COL Editor interviewed by Goddard College
Beth Robinson on Environmentally friendly bills stalled in Tennessee senate committees
Beth Robinson on Environmentally friendly bills stalled in Tennessee senate committees
Beth Robinson on Sen. Kurita, Legislators to vote on surface coal mining, environmental bill
Bill Larson on Fix our roads before resorting to traffic enforcement cameras
J. Lane on Fix our roads before resorting to traffic enforcement cameras
Fightingpreacher on “For the Bible Tells Me So” delivers
Fightingpreacher on “For the Bible Tells Me So” delivers
Christine Anne Piesyk on Clarksville unveils new “Brand” as “Tennessee’s Top Spot!”
Bill Larson on Severe storm rolls through Clarksville
Dangousity on Severe storm rolls through Clarksville
Dangousity on Ethanol: great politics, ineffective energy
Bill Larson on Severe storm rolls through Clarksville
Bubber on Severe storm rolls through Clarksville
Beverly on Environmentally friendly bills stalled in Tennessee senate committees
Beverly on Environmentally friendly bills stalled in Tennessee senate committees
Beverly on Sen. Kurita, Legislators to vote on surface coal mining, environmental bill
Bill Larson on One car accident destroys utility pole
Terry McMoore on One car accident destroys utility pole
alpurple on Environmentally friendly bills stalled in Tennessee senate committees
MikeG50 on Ethanol: great politics, ineffective energy
Charlie Peters on Ethanol: great politics, ineffective energy
Beverly on Sen. Kurita, Legislators to vote on surface coal mining, environmental bill
Jimmie Garland, Sr. on Our view: The updated redevelopment plan still has major flaws
Fight the Power on NAACP Opposes Nursing Home bill as an injustice to seniors
Bill Larson on Quiet vigil honors 4000 fallen soldiers
Scott Beasley on Quiet vigil honors 4000 fallen soldiers
Christine Anne Piesyk on Quiet vigil honors 4000 fallen soldiers
ABC Cab Co. Inc. on Red light Cameras: Albuquerque, NM
Christine Anne Piesyk on Unlit Eternal Flame dishonors all veterans
Bill Larson on Homelessness: It can happen to anyone
Scott Beasley on Homelessness: It can happen to anyone
buckybrad on CDE launches Lightband techonology: Welcome to the future!
Bill Larson on Homelessness: It can happen to anyone
Scott Beasley on Homelessness: It can happen to anyone
Scott Beasley on Clarksville for Obama MySpace page up; volunteers ready for presidential race
Christine Anne Piesyk on Homelessness: It can happen to anyone
Terry McMoore on Your Email action is needed now to ensure verifiable voting in 2008 elections
Bill Larson on Realism required to fix health care system
Scott Beasley on Realism required to fix health care system
realisticdynamics on Chad Youth Enhancement Center still up and running after questionable deaths
Christine Anne Piesyk on Realism required to fix health care system
Bill Larson on Realism required to fix health care system
Scott Beasley on Realism required to fix health care system
www.buzzflash.net on “Disgusted” army wife speaks out on Army’s response to soldier suicide surge
Christine Anne Piesyk on APSU hosts ‘V-Day: Until the Violence Stops’
Katrinka Yobotz on The ultimate political heavyweight prize: Presidency of the United States of America
Debbie Boen on Deadline nears to ensure verifiable vote
Beth Robinson on Deadline nears to ensure verifiable vote
Jimmie Garland, Sr. on In honor of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
Debbie Boen on In honor of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
Terry McMoore on In honor of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
tcatchim on Give incentives not tax cuts
Debbie Boen on Candidates on the Issues: Abortion
James Butler on Candidates on the Issues: Abortion
Bill Larson on Lugo seeks Democractic nod for US Senate
Scott Beasley on Lugo seeks Democractic nod for US Senate
Scott Beasley on Candidates on the Issues: Abortion
Debbie Boen on Candidates on the Issues: Abortion
Mike Sanford on Piper denies Property Rights group “air time” in “blight” hearing at APSU
Walter Marczak on Community meeting to explain method behind the madness of “blight”
Scott Beasley on The Corporation: Examining the new world order
Bill Larson on Development on steroids: Rethinking urban planning for a city on the grow
Scott Beasley on NYT to blast e-voting; TACIR urges verifiable votes in Tennessee
Peter Colt on Community meeting to explain method behind the madness of “blight”
Bubber on The “F” word: Give it a rest!
Jimmie Garland, Sr. on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Scott Beasley on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Jimmie Garland, Sr. on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Connie Beard on Stop drunk driving with a red ribbon?
Bill Larson on Stop drunk driving with a red ribbon?
Christine Anne Piesyk on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Scott Beasley on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Connie Beard on Stop drunk driving with a red ribbon?
Jimmie Garland, Sr. on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Christine Anne Piesyk on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Scott Beasley on Lottery surplus: It’s all about HOPE
Craig Della Penna on Urban sprawl and the building of people-friendly communities
Walter Marczak on City Council plans public forum to address citizen concerns on redevelopment, blight
chvy1986 on City Council plans public forum to address citizen concerns on redevelopment, blight
Blayne Clements on ‘Taxi to the Dark Side’ details U.S. torture
voiceofreason on Eminent Domain: The continued assault
Rhonda Yunis on Residents pack Station to protest “blight,” demand repeal of development ordinance
Bill Larson on Eminent Domain: The continued assault
Blayne Clements on Residents pack Station to protest “blight,” demand repeal of development ordinance
Scott Beasley on Cut oil companies corporate welfare
Terry McMoore on Residents pack Station to protest “blight,” demand repeal of development ordinance
Scott Beasley on APSU mock trial rules President Bush “guilty” of illegal domestic surveillance
Scott Beasley on Darfur genocide – US needs to ACT!
Christine Anne Piesyk on Stop drunk driving with a red ribbon?
Debbie Boen on APSU mock trial rules President Bush “guilty” of illegal domestic surveillance
voiceofreason on APSU mock trial rules President Bush “guilty” of illegal domestic surveillance
Tom Paine on UnCounted shows tonight at UU Fellowship
Bill Larson on Light festival offers weekend entertainment
Bill Larson on Kindness, even well-intentioned, can hurt
Bill Larson on Christmas Parade delights thousands
jasonbsmith on A Hockey Challenge
Deborah Smith on Chad Youth Enhancement Center still up and running after questionable deaths
AmericanMadeDave on Toy Shopping? Buy “Made in the U.S.A.”
Debbie Boen on APSU mock trial: United States vs Bush
Debbie Boen on Public safety or ‘big brother’ watching: College mandates GPS cell phone tracking
Terry McMoore on APSU mock trial: United States vs Bush
dmkeith2 on Suicide in Council Chambers; follows “no” vote on zone change
Bill Larson on Presidential nightmare comes at a cost
Scott Beasley on Fine food, ambiance grace The Gas Lantern
Scott Beasley on Presidential nightmare comes at a cost
Scott Beasley on Fine food, ambiance grace The Gas Lantern
Bill Larson on Fine food, ambiance grace The Gas Lantern
Bill Larson on Fine food, ambiance grace The Gas Lantern
Terry McMoore on Fine food, ambiance grace The Gas Lantern
Andrew Shoemaker on Theatre Row arrives at APSU with ‘Paradise’
Turner McCullough Jr. on Fuel the flame; honor our soldiers
Turner McCullough Jr. on Opportunity censored by hatred, fear
www.buzzflash.net on Fifty states face voting machine lawsuits; “Uncounted” documents DRE issues
Debbie Boen on Wildlife panels at Burgess Falls State Park to detail Tennessee ecology, wildlife
Debbie Boen on Opportunity censored by hatred, fear
Debbie Boen on Holiday cards and the lost art of letters
Debbie Boen on Gifts for the coffee lover in your life
Beth Robinson on Gifts for the coffee lover in your life
Christine Anne Piesyk on Wildlife panels at Burgess Falls State Park to detail Tennessee ecology, wildlife
Bill Larson on Wildlife panels at Burgess Falls State Park to detail Tennessee ecology, wildlife
Bill Larson on Halloween and “Fight or Flight” response
Bill Larson on City’s former First Lady Patsy Trotter passes
Debbie Boen on Cook’s Corner: Festive Roast Chicken Salad
Turner McCullough Jr. on Keep an eye on the prize: Education
former101soldier on Suicide in Council Chambers; follows “no” vote on zone change
lissycat on Across the Universe: ‘Hair’ meets ‘Rent’ in a rock musical for the 21st century
Fire Friendly on Changing rules for emergency response
MedicBinky on Changing rules for emergency response
Fire Friendly on Changing rules for emergency response
Trashcop on The art of coffee-roasting on an open fire: updated atmosphere for an old tradition
Bill Larson on Changing rules for emergency response
MedicBinky on Changing rules for emergency response
Armyparamedic on Changing rules for emergency response
Turner McCullough Jr. on Trail of Tears re-enactment ceremony at Port Royal State Historic Area
Bill Larson on Cars seized over packs of cigarettes
InnKeeper on Suicide in Council Chambers; follows “no” vote on zone change
FED UP on Director of Schools to Speak at Minority Students & Parents Forum
Shadowscope on Banned Books: Have you read one?
Locamama on Banned Books: Have you read one?
Beth on Banned Books: Have you read one?
Ypulse on Banned Books: Have you read one?
Bill Larson on Teacher reprimanded for racial remarks and racially-based discipline
Mother2AHSer on Teacher reprimanded for racial remarks and racially-based discipline
RJean on Teacher reprimanded for racial remarks and racially-based discipline
Tom Paine on While America Sleeps: Censorship masked as ‘Chapel Library Project’
Turner McCullough Jr. on Irate reader, soldier chastises as “un-American” the voice of opposition
FrankACastellano on Celestial Esscents: “Magick Mojo,” herbal teas, and a warm welcome
Debbie Boen on Iraq war and another deployment changes everything for family
Turner McCullough Jr. on Self-expression or Suspension? It’s all a matter of the color purple
Debbie Boen on Iraq war and another deployment changes everything for family
Debbie Boen on Irate reader, soldier chastises as “un-American” the voice of opposition
Debbie Boen on Iraq war and another deployment changes everything for family
Nashville Norton on Irate reader, soldier chastises as “un-American” the voice of opposition
whateverlolawants on Irate reader, soldier chastises as “un-American” the voice of opposition
Bill Larson on Irate reader, soldier chastises as “un-American” the voice of opposition
Debbie Boen on Insecure God wants love or he’ll kill us
Christine Anne Piesyk on Insecure God wants love or he’ll kill us
Carson on Blackburn: Liberals in Congress “will not deliver” on promises and goals
Christine Anne Piesyk on Blackburn: Liberals in Congress “will not deliver” on promises and goals
Neocynic on Award-winning filmmakers take on Iraq, Afghanistan wars
Christine Anne Piesyk on Ants moving out of heat, drought … and into your home
Bill Larson on Battlefield Iraq: Replacements needed
Debbie Boen on ‘Cooling at the Cave’ draws crowd on a sultry summer day
aleigh42 on ‘Cooling at the Cave’ draws crowd on a sultry summer day
cagoulet on Caregiver Syndrome: Reality for many caregivers dealing with Dementia
Bill Larson on The Leaf Chronicle: Get the facts before discussing Iraq
Bill Larson on The Leaf Chronicle: Get the facts before discussing Iraq
mkt72971 on Heat, drought close Farmer’s Market
kaycehalliday on Heat, drought close Farmer’s Market
Bill Larson on The Leaf Chronicle: Get the facts before discussing Iraq
Bill Larson on The Leaf Chronicle: Get the facts before discussing Iraq
Christine Anne Piesyk on Heat, drought close Farmer’s Market
Debbie Boen on Emergency Response teams ready for Wolf Creek Dam disaster
Debbie Boen on The King of Drive-In Saturday Night
Terry McMoore on Possible smallpox contamination at Clarksville PD
Terry McMoore on Possible smallpox contamination at Clarksville PD
Turner McCullough Jr. on Self-expression or Suspension? It’s all a matter of the color purple
Bill Larson on Boarding the bright yellow school bus on the hottest day of summer
adriaticnyc on Cast a Dark Shadow on Drive-In Saturday Night
Bill Larson on Local editor joins Pitkin Review staff
Debbie Boen on Cooling at the Cave Tommorow
Debbie Boen on Images of Thursday’s Concert at the Park w/The 91st Division Army Band
Debbie Boen on Our Most Important Voice: My Letter On S1487
Bill Larson on John Edwards’ “Hair”
Debbie Boen on Our Most Important Voice: My Letter On S1487
Bill Larson on John Edwards’ “Hair”
Beaz on John Edwards’ “Hair”
Beaz on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Beaz on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Beaz on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Bill Larson on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Bill Larson on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Bill Larson on SiCKO’s Impact
Bill Larson on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Beaz on Bush Is Coming to Nashville TOMORROW
Beaz on SiCKO’s Impact
Bill Larson on SiCKO’s Impact
Beaz on Judge Orders 45 Children Removed From Chad Youth Enrichment Center After Second Death.
Beaz on SiCKO’s Impact
Bill Larson on Lorraine López to read from “Soy la Avon Lady and Other Stories” at APSU
Bill Larson on Lorraine López to read from “Soy la Avon Lady and Other Stories” at APSU
Terry McMoore on A presentation on Islam at the UU
Bill Larson on The Leaf Chronicle should be ashamed
Anika on The Leaf Chronicle should be ashamed
Turner McCullough Jr. on War Corporatism: The New Fascism
Turner McCullough Jr. on A community united in grief.
Turner McCullough Jr. on Community Comes Together for “Stop the Violence Community Forum”
Christine Anne Piesyk on Architecture as functional art: new life for old terminals
Heather B on Architecture as functional art: new life for old terminals
Bill Larson on 3500 and counting; it’s not just an American tragedy …
cutepw on 3500 and counting; it’s not just an American tragedy …
Bill Larson on Ladies Night on Drive-In Saturday Night
Charles Cook on Maury County TN Sheriff Under Fire for Racial Profiling of Hispanics
Debbie Boen on Maury County TN Sheriff Under Fire for Racial Profiling of Hispanics
Terminus on Maury County TN Sheriff Under Fire for Racial Profiling of Hispanics
Carson on Maury County TN Sheriff Under Fire for Racial Profiling of Hispanics
Mike on Burkhart Firing Appears Counter to City Code
Christine Anne Piesyk on Where’s the bottom line?
Bill Larson on Where’s the bottom line?
Turner McCullough Jr. on City Council Retreat- What Does It All Mean? How Does It Impact You?
Mike on City Council Retreat- What Does It All Mean? How Does It Impact You?
Christine Anne Piesyk on City Council Retreat- What Does It All Mean? How Does It Impact You?
Turner McCullough Jr. on ACLU-TN Applauds Legislature’s Rejection of REAL ID
Turner McCullough Jr. on City Council Retreat- What Does It All Mean? How Does It Impact You?
Christine Anne Piesyk on City Council Retreat- What Does It All Mean? How Does It Impact You?
Christine Anne Piesyk on A Soldier’s Story – An Uncalculated Cost of Modern War
Keyboard Wizard on Charter sucks redux
msmystery618 on 3500 and counting; it’s not just an American tragedy …
SeacoastWaves&JazzLuver on TN Title VI Compliance Commission Meeting Fails
Christine Anne Piesyk on