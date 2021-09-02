APSU Soccer plays Chattanooga on the road, Friday night

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hits the road for a 5:00pm CT, Friday, September 3rd match against Chattanooga at the UTC Sports Complex in the Scenic City.

The Govs are making their eighth trip to Chattanooga in program history. In the last meeting between the in-state rivals, Katie Kenward found the back of the net in the ninth minute to give Austin Peay State University a 1-0 lead. But an 87th minute goal for the Mocs tied the match and forced overtime, where the two sides played to a draw.

Fans can watch Friday’s match against the Mocs on ESPN+.

About the Chattanooga Mocs



All-time vs. Chattanooga: 9-4-1

All-time vs. the Mocs in Chattanooga: 3-3-1

Last Meeting: August 23rd, 2019 (T, 1-1 2OT)

Last Meeting in Chattanooga: August 23rd, 2019 (T, 1-1 2OT)

After a third-place finish in the 2020-21 Southern Conference standings, Chattanooga was tabbed to finish fourth in the league’s 2021 preseason poll, which was voted on by conference’s head coaches.

Defender Maggie Shaw was named to the SoCon’s Preseason All-Conference Team, she leads the Mocs in minutes played and is tied for the team lead with one assist this season.

Maggie Shaw’s twin sister, Samantha Shaw, leads Chattanooga and the SoCon in scoring with three goals this season.

APSU Notably

Junior Chloé Dion made five saves in her first start of the season against Kansas State and a career-high eight saves in her second start against Miami (OH), she is tied for fifth in the OVC with 13 saves this season.

Senior Peyton Powell made six saves in the season opener against Western Kentucky and matched her career-high with seven saves against Lipscomb, she is tied for fifth in the OVC with 13 saves this season.

With two starts each, goalkeepers Powell and Dion are both averaging 6.50 saves per game this season, which ranks fourth in the OVC and 40th in the NCAA.

Claire Larose has started in 49-consecutive matches for Austin Peay dating back to her sophomore season in 2018.

Freshman Avryn List fired two shots on goal against Kansas State, she leads the Govs with four shots and three shots on goal this season.

Freshmen Lindsey McMahon and Clara Heistermann led the Governors in minutes played in the season opener, going the distance in their collegiate debuts against Western Kentucky – Powell also played all 90 minutes in net against the Hilltoppers.

Graduate student Gybson Roth and fifth-year senior Claire Larose will both take advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Larose enters her fifth season ranked sixth in goals (15), seventh in points (38), and eighth in assists (8) in Austin Peay history.

2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer selection Tori Case led the Govs with three assists during her freshman season. Her 0.30 assists per game last season ranks as the fifth-best single-season in program history.

Senior Rachel Bradberry has led the Govs with three goals in each of the last two seasons, she also recorded a team-best seven points during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to last season, Austin Peay returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; this season, Peyton Powell (24 saves) and Chloé Dion (20 saves) are the only pair of returning OVC teammates to have each recorded 20 or more saves during the 2020-21 season.

Freshman Hadleigh Watson and Avryn List are the first players in program history from Mississippi and Minnesota, respectively.

Next Up for APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University will return home for its annual Go4TheGoal game when it hosts Evansville Thursday, September 9th for a 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The APSU Govs then hit the road for a 1:00pm, September 12th match at North Alabama and a 3:00pm, September 16th match at Alabama A&M.

Thursday’s game against the Purple Aces, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcast on ESPN+. For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.