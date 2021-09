Montgomery County County Commission moves to Tuesday

Montgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, September 6th, 2021 in observance of the Labor Day Federal Holiday.

Montgomery County offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 7th during normal operating hours.

Additionally, the Informal Mongomery County Commission meeting, normally held the first Monday of the month, will be held on Tuesday, September 7th at 6:00pm.