Nashville Sounds kick off Six Game homestand against Memphis Redbirds September 7th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 to host the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, for the penultimate homestand of 2021, presented by First Horizon.

It’s the final time the Sounds and Redbirds will play this season.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, September 7th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash of Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue).

The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, September 8th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

The third and final co-branded University of Tennessee apron giveaway presented by First Horizon to the first 750 fans.

The Sounds and Titans Music City Mashup Bundle – All fans who purchase a ticket to the December 23rd Tennesse Titans vs. San Fransico 49ers game will also receive a Select Section ticket to the September 8th Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds game.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/TitansSoundsMashUp

Thursday, September 9th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

The third and final Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaways presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to the first 750 fans.

Friday, September 10th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

The Memphis Grizzlies entertainment team members visit First Horizon Park for fun, prize packages, and baseball. A special guest appearance by radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine.

Saturday, September 11th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbird

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

At 6:15pm, 30 United States Marine Corps candidates will be sworn in during an on-field ceremony.

First Responders Night – Discounted tickets are available for all first responders on 9/11. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Country Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by First Horizon. Fans will randomly receive one of the four legends racers.

Sunday, September 12th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 6:15pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

The final Country Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by First Horizon. Fans will randomly receive one of the four legends racers.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games.