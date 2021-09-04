Austin Peay State University Volleyball sweeps Harvard, Marist to win Tournament Title

Cambridge, MA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team completed a clean sweep of its two matches to claim the Harvard Invitational title, Saturday. The Govs downed host Harvard in three sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) before posting a three-set win (25-11, 25-15, 25-20) at the Malkin Athletic Center.

In the day’s first match against Harvard, Austin Peay (4-2) got 11 kills from Tegan Seyring and six blocks from Maggie Keenan to set the tone for the match. The Govs hit .275 with 42 kills while holding the Crimson to 27 kills at a .111 attack percentage.

Brooke Moore led the way in the APSU Govs win against Marist, scoring a 10-kill, 14-dig double-double while hitting .308. Austin Peay State University’s defense set the tone in the first set, forcing the Red Foxes to commit 10 attack errors and a minus-.176 attack percentage.

Marist would barely climb out of that hole by the match’s end, finishing with 26 kills against 24 attack errors.

Austin Peay vs. Harvard Set-by-Set Recap

Set 1

Harvard opened the match with a quick 5-2 run as the APSU Govs committed five errors in the opening moments. However, the Govs rallied to tie the set a 6-6 on three consecutive kills – two by Seyring and another by Jaida Clark. The teams traded points, getting to 10-10, before the Govs broke the set open with a 9-2 run. From there APSU needed only to exchange points with Harvard, Maggie Keenan punctuating the frame with a solo block and joining with Mikayla Powell on a second-straight block for a 25-16 victory.

Set 2

Austin Peay State University rallied much earlier in the second frame, scoring 10 consecutive points to turn a 3-3 tie into a massive 13-3 lead. Harvard would climb back within four points at 16-12, but the Govs scored seven straight points – six coming off kills – to secure the set. Powell would close the frame with two kills in the final three points to set the 25-15 final score.

Set 3

The APSU Govs set-defining run came even earlier in the third – a 5-1 outburst to open the frame. Harvard gathered itself and tied the set at 8-8 but a Moore kill prevented the hosts from taking the lead. A 6-2 run provided much-needed breathing room at 17-11 and a further 5-0 run extended the lead to nine points late en route to the 25-15 match-securing win.

Austin Peay vs. Marist Set-by-Set Recap



Set 1

Much like the day’s first match, Austin Peay State University and Marist exchanged mini-runs in the opening set and Marist would be within two points at 9-7. But from that point on it was all Austin Peay State University as the Govs scored 16 of the final 20 points to claim the 25-11 victory. Marist would commit 10 attack errors in the frame with the Govs scoring five blocks.

Set 2

The Red Foxes hangover from the 16-4 Set 1-ending run bled over into the second. Austin Peay State University opened with a demonstrative 12-3 outburst that grew into an 18-5 lead. Marist gathered itself near the end of the frame, fending off five APSU set points, but Moore ended the set with a kill for the 25-15 win.

Set 3

The third set was more nip-and-tuck with 11 ties and six lead changes – making it the toughest set the Govs faced during their stay in Cambridge. Marist forced the final tie at 16-16 but the APSU Govs scored three straight points to break the tie – the opening salvo in a set-ending 9-4 run to win the set 25-20 and clinch the match.

Box Score – Harvard

Austin Peay 3, Harvard 0

1 2 3 F Austin Peay 25 25 25 3 Harvard 16 15 15 0

Box Score – Marist

Austin Peay 3, Marist 0

1 2 3 F Austin Peay 25 25 25 3 Marist 11 15 20 0

Next Up for APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team returns home before setting off for its third road trip of the season when it competes at the Sycamore Invitational hosted by Indiana State in Terre Haute next weekend.