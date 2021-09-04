Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Main Street to be closed for Fire Hydrant Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned nighttime road closures in the Downtown Clarksville area on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 7th-8th, 2021 for fire hydrant installation work related to the multi-purpose event center project.

The work will take place over two nights beginning nightly at 6:00pm and will require closing a section of Main Street between North First Street to North Second Street until 1:00am the following day.

Traffic will be detoured to North First Street, Franklin Street, and North Second Street during the work.

However, motorists are advised to choose an alternate route when possible to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

