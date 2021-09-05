Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Labor Day

Washington, D.C. – American workers are the backbone of our nation! Men and women utilize their talents to build, innovate, and create in the United States of America.

This Labor Day, we celebrate the economic freedom of our nation and the citizens who make the American Dream a reality!

Demanding Answers On Joe Biden’s Disastrous Withdrawal

The humanitarian crisis Joe Biden created in Afghanistan is appalling. I joined 25 of my Senate colleagues in demanding answers from Biden.

The American people deserve more information regarding the Americans and allies left behind, vetting processes for evacuees brought to the United States and the full scope of the devastation resulting from his withdrawal.

We need to see that the United States will not abandon citizens and allies to terrorists abroad forever.

News You Can Use



Thank you to Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver and Cheatham County Economic and Community Development Director Jerome Terrell for meeting to discuss how to best support small businesses and further grow Tennessee’s economy.

Tennessee is home to a strong community of military heroes. In Knoxville, I joined in honoring the legacy of Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, who put himself in harm’s way to save hundreds of lives during WWII.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce is the oldest Chamber in the Volunteer State and has supported local businesses since 1909! Thank you to these community leaders for sharing how we can bring their fight for local industry to the US Senate!

Following the deadly floods across Middle Tennessee, our community has come together to support recovery. Loretta Lynn is joining the cause, holding a concert to benefit the flood victims at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 13th, 2021.

Learn more about the benefit concert featuring Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs here.

Marsha’s Roundup

The United States of America does not leave our citizens behind enemy lines. It’s time for the Biden administration to answer questions about the failed withdrawal that left Americans and allies stranded.

Thirteen U.S. servicemembers are dead because of Biden’s weak leadership. The Biden administration has made an intentional mess out of the situation in the Middle East. Joe Biden and every official involved should resign.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800.462.7585).

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



