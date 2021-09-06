Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, September 6th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has called a special session on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 to select a person to fill the vacant Ward 1 and Ward 5 seats. Each person applying for one of the open seats was provided 5 minutes to address the city council at our meeting.

Your voice matters and I would like to meet with members of the community. I was planning on hosting a Townhall but the increase in the COVID 19 Coronavirus has made this not possible. If you are hosting a neighborhood picnic or there is a gathering I would be happy to meet with residents to discuss your concerns or ideas for our community.

As our community grows and infills we need to consider schools, traffic, sidewalks, and green space. Citizen involvement makes a difference, I appreciate the residents who write letters, make phone calls, and come to the meetings to speak.

As always, please contact me if you have questions or concerns. I only answer calls that are in my contact list, please leave a message or send a quick text and I will call you back.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

First Reading

ORD 16-2021-22 Amending the Zoning Ord relative to breweries, microbreweries, and

Passed

I voted Yes

ORD 19-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Madison Street and Tanglewood Drive from R-1 Single Family Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District.

Passed (7-4) I voted No

C-2 allows for mixed-use commercial and multi-family residential use. I will be reaching out to the residents and suggesting that we contact the builder and discuss their concerns before the next Executive Meeting.

ORD 20-2021 property located at the intersection of Darnell Place and Cedar Crest Drive from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Passed I voted Yes

ORD 21-2021-22 property located at the southern terminus of Rufus Johnson Road from M-3 Planned Industrial District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District.

Passed I voted Yes

ORD 22-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Ishee Drive and Ringgold Road from AG Agricultural District to R-6 Single Family Residential District and R-2 Single Family Residential District.

Passed I voted Yes

Acreage: 117.73 Ward: 5 Lot/Units: Estimated: 317/Historical 592 Population: 856/1598

Mr. Mabry representing the builder presented at the meeting and will include green space and access to the Blue Way. He also addressed several concerns addressed at our Executive meeting. I will be meeting with him before the next meeting to learn more about this project as I have concerns as expressed in my previous email (link at the top).

ORD 23-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Needmore Road and East Boy Scout Road from AG Agricultural District to R-1 Single Family Residential District.

Passed I voted Yes

ORD 24-2021-22 property located at the southern frontage of Cave Springs Road east of Danko Lane from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District.

Passed I voted No

I have concerns as this property is bisected by a drainage ditch but this is a downsize from a triplex to single-family homes.

ORD 25-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Allen Road from AG Agricultural District and C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District to AG Agricultural District and R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Postponed

ORD 26-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Fairview Lane and West Rossview Road. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District

Passed I voted Yes

RESOLUTION 17-2021-22 Authorizing reapplication for zone change on property located on Boy Scout Road west of Needmore Road; request of John M. and James R. Clark (¾ majority approval required)

Passed I voted Yes

Consent Agenda

All Items Passed unless noted

ORD 109-2020-21 Amending the Official Code relative to Short Term Rentals (individual owners)

ORD 3-2021-22 Amending the Official Code to establish responsibilities for the Department of Information Technology and the Chief Information Officer and establishing regulations for acquisition of technology resources

ORD 4-2021-22 Amending the Zoning Ord pertaining to Historic and Design Overlay Districts.

ORD 5-2021-22 Authorizing an agreement for purchase of an easement right-of-way for the Whitfield Road-Needmore Road intersection improvements and to convey city property in exchange

ORD 6-2021-22 Property located at the intersection of Twin Rivers Road and Nolen Road from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Failed I Voted No

ORD 7-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Wilson Road and Old Farmers Road from C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District and R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-5 Residential District.

ORD 8-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Highway 76 and Little Hope Road. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

ORD 9-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Peterson Lane and Old Trenton Road. from AG Agricultural District to R-1 Single Family Residential District.

ORD 10-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Franklin Street and Hornberger Lane from R-3 Three Family Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District.

ORD 11-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road from M-2 General Industrial District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District.

ORD 13-2021-22 Authorizing the mayor or his designee to enter into an agreement and convey a transmission line structure easement, guy rights easement, and access road easement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (Little Hope Road and Arrow Lane)

RESOLUTION 11-2021-22 Approving a Certificate of Compliance for sale of wine at Hanyang Oriental Market (100 Tiny Town Road)

RESOLUTION 12-2021-22 Approving appointments to Economic Development Council, Parking Commission, and Tree Board (PG-4)

New Business

ORD 80-2020-21 (Postponed March 23rd) Amending the Official Code relative to the Internal Service Fund Finance Committee:

Postponed Indefinitely

ORD 14-2021-22 Amending the Official Code relative to purchasing (discrimination) Finance Committee: and ORD 15-2021-22

Passed I voted YES

ORD 17-2021-22 Waiving credit card processing fees for Clarksville Transit System Finance Committee

Passed I voted YES

ORD 18-2021-22 Amending the FY22 Operating and Capital Budget to carry forward prior year appropriations and amend for newly identified items Finance

Passed I voted YES

RESOLUTION 13-2021-22 Approving an economic impact plan for the 518 Madison Development Area Finance Committee:

Passed I voted YES

RESOLUTION 15-2021-22 Authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Finance Committee and Public Safety Committees

Passed I voted YES

RESOLUTION 16-2021-22 Authorizing an interlocal agreement with Montgomery County pertaining to division of the 2021 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant fund allocations and administration and use of such funds Finance and Public Safety:

Passed I voted YES

RESOLUTION 1-2021-22 Authorizing an interlocal agreement between the Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff, Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service, Montgomery County EMS, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for the Handle With Care Pilot Program Public Safety Committee:

Passed I voted YES

RESOLUTION 14-2020-21 Adopting the City of Clarksville’s Legislative Agenda for consideration by the 112th Tennessee General Assembly

Passed I voted YES