Tennessee Department of Transportation awards Largest Project in its History

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded the Interstate 65 widening project from near State Route 25 to near State Route 109 in Robertson County to Jones Bros., LLC.

The Middle Tennessee contractor had the lowest bid at $160 million, the largest in TDOT history, surpassing the $152 million I-440 Reconstruction project.

The 9.68-mile widening project just north of Nashville includes a long list of improvements.

One additional travel lane in each direction (6 total lanes)

Replace & widen 10 bridges (5 mainline bridge pairs)

Replace 4 Overpasses (Byrum Chapel Road, Highland Road, widen SR 25 & SR 52 to 3 lanes)

17 retaining walls

Convert the NB Weigh Station into truck parking

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities throughout the corridor

“I-65 is a major north to south corridor serving many communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This work will address congestion, improve safety and traffic operations, and accommodate current and future traffic demands.”

Construction will begin within the month and has a completion date of on or before December 2025. There are financial incentives to finish early and penalties for any delays.

To avoid busy travel times, every attempt will be made to have temporary lane closures and rolling roadblocks at night or on weekends. More information regarding the construction schedule will be available in the coming weeks.