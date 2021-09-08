American Red Cross reminds Flood Victims to register for assistance by September 20th

Dickson, TN – To help people in the Middle Tennessee area whose homes were impacted by the August flooding, the American Red Cross of the Tennessee Region has developed a client casework phone line for residents to register for assistance. Clients can call 833.583.3114.

Clients must register for assistance with caseworkers by September 20th.

When dialing that number, you will be automatically redirected to a messaging service just for the “Middle Tennessee Floods”. Please follow the directions to leave your name, number, e-mail address, and pre-disaster home address after the tone.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visitredcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.