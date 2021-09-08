76 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile A’Tavious Ross
News

Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile A’Tavious Ross

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department seeks public's help locating Runaway Juvenile A’Tavious Ross.
Clarksville Police Department seeks public's help locating Runaway Juvenile A’Tavious Ross.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old, missing juvenile, A’Tavious Ross (Black/Male) with a date of birth: February 17th, 2007.

He was last seen in the area of Needmore Road. A’Tavious attends Kenwood Middle School and is probably carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Neal 931.648.0656, ext. 5538. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleCity of Clarksville announces opening of Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Sites
Next articleClarksville Transit System announces route information now available on Google
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online