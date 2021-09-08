Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile A’Tavious Ross

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old, missing juvenile, A’Tavious Ross (Black/Male) with a date of birth: February 17th, 2007.

He was last seen in the area of Needmore Road. A’Tavious attends Kenwood Middle School and is probably carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Neal 931.648.0656, ext. 5538. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.