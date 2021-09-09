Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton names Curtis Johnson chair of House Select Committee on Redistricting

Nashville, TN – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has named Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville) chair of the first-ever bipartisan House Select Committee on Redistricting.

“Having served for 17 years in the House, Deputy Speaker Johnson’s institutional knowledge and experience make him the ideal person to chair the Select Committee on Redistricting,” said Speaker Sexton. “He and all of the members on this bipartisan panel will play a critical role as part of a transparent, public process that will produce both fair and constitutional redistricting plans representative of all Tennesseans.”

Johnson is one of 16 House members to serve on the Select Committee on Redistricting, including four Democratic members. The panel’s first meeting was held on September 8th and featured public comments and a summary of the guidelines that will be utilized throughout the entire process.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as chair of the bipartisan House Select Committee on Redistricting,” said Deputy Speaker Johnson. “I appreciate the trust Speaker Sexton has placed in me, and I look forward to working with both my Republican and Democratic colleagues to create redistricting plans that are representative of the distinctive voices of all Tennesseans.”

Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh (R-Shelbyville) is the committee’s vice-chair.

Additional members include:

Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain)

Rep. Kevin Vaughan (R-Collierville)

Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville)

Rep. Karen Camper (D- Memphis)

Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport)

Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby)

Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville)

Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton)

Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland)

Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis)

Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Vonore)

Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin)

Rep. Ryan Williams (R- Cookeville)

Rep. John Mark Windle (D-Livingston)

For more information on the redistricting process in the Tennessee House of Representatives, please click here.

About Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson

Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson is also a member of the House Commerce, House Government Operations, House Insurance, and House State Government Committees, the House Business & Utilities and Public Service Subcommittees, and the Joint Commerce, Labor, Transportation, and Agriculture Committee. Johnson lives in Clarksville and represents Tennessee House District 68, which includes part of Montgomery County.