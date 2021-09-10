78.6 F
Friday, September 10, 2021
Education

APSU Board of Trustees will hold Fall Meetings on September 17th

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On September 17th, 2021 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its fall meetings – committee meetings and the full board meeting – throughout the day on campus.

[320left[The day will begin with the Board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 9:00am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. The Board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session to discuss pending litigation. 

The full Board will meet at 1:00pm that Friday afternoon.

The Board will discuss several items, including the University’s strategic planning process and proposed revisions to several APSU policies.

The public is asked to watch the meetings virtually through this Zoom link.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.  

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at .    

