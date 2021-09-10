78.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 10, 2021
Montgomery County Judges Limit Courtroom Attendance

Montgomery County Court

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County judges have made the decision to limit attendance in their courtrooms to defendants, victims, and witnesses only, due to the rising number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the community.

This change becomes effective, September 10th, 2021.

The presiding judge or designee of the presiding judge of each judicial district is authorized to determine how in-person court proceedings are to be conducted.


The change is intended to protect the public from risks and exposure associated with COVID-19 Coronavirus.

For more information about the services offered through the Montgomery County Government Court System, visit the Montgomery County Government website.

