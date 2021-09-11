Clarksville Police Department arrest Evan McWhorter after Crime Spree

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 9:30am today, Saturday, September 11th, 2021, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a suspicious person call on Madison Street.
The suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene.
This is still an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
Evan O’Neill McWhorter
Gender: M
Race: W
Charges: Burglary, Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Burglary, Carjacking, Felony Evading, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $50,000