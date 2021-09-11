74.7 F
Clarksville Police Department arrest Evan McWhorter after Crime Spree

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 9:30am today, Saturday, September 11th, 2021, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a suspicious person call on Madison Street.

The suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

Several calls came into different districts that ended up being committed by the same person. The suspect, Evan McWhorter (white/male) 37 years old, was taken into custody near Walgreens on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road. Clarksville Police Detectives are charging McWhorter with Burglary, Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Burglary, Carjacking, Felony Evading, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting.

This is still an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Gender: M
Race: W
Charges: Burglary, Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Burglary, Carjacking, Felony Evading, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $50,000

